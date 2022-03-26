Covid today Italy, mortality and hospitalizations in resuscitation no vax: framework Iss

Covid today Italy, unvaccinated mortality 14 times higher than those with boosters and 11 times greater hospitalizations in intensive care. This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) with data on surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy.

“The age-standardized death rate for the population over 12 years, in the period January 28-February 27, for the unvaccinated (65 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is about four times higher than for those vaccinated with a full cycle from less than 120 days (15 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) and about fourteen times higher than those vaccinated with an additional dose / booster (5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) “, highlights the report.

The rate of admissions in intensive care according to age, relative to the population over 12 years, in the period February 4 – March 6 for the unvaccinated (12 admissions to intensive care per 100,000 inhabitants) “is about four times higher than for vaccinated with a complete cycle of less than 120 days (3 ICU admissions per 100,000) and about eleven times higher than those vaccinated with an additional / booster dose (1 ICU hospitalization per 100,000 inhabitants) “, we read again.

Between 10-19 years highest incidence rate at 14 days

In Italy, the incidence of Covid cases at 14 days is increasing in all age groups. But the “10-19 age group has the highest incidence rate at 14 days, equal to 2,165 per 100,000, while in the age group over 80 the lowest value is recorded, 801 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”. This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) with data on surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy

Stable hospitalizations in pediatric age but under 5 on the increase

“The hospitalization rate is stable in all pediatric age groups with the exception of the under 5 group which is increasing although the data referring to the last week are to be considered in the process of consolidation.”. This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) with data on surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy.

Omicron, booster 70% effective in preventing infection

The efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccine, that is the percentage reduction of the risk in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated, in the period of Omicron prevalence, in preventing infections “is equal to 70% in subjects vaccinated with a booster dose” and “equal to 50 % within 90 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle, 42% between 91 and 120 days, and 48% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle “. This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) with data on surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy.

The efficacy of the vaccine in preventing severe disease is equal to “73% in vaccinated with a full course of less than 90 days, 76% in vaccinated with a full course of 91 and 120 days, and 76% in vaccinated who have completed the course. vaccinated for over 120 days. It is 91% in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster “, reads the report.