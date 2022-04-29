Health

Covid today Italy, Omicron 4 variant isolated in Monza

The ‘Omicron 4’ variant is isolated in Italy. The new BA.4 sub-variant of Sars-Cov-2, examined by the World Health Organization (WHO), was isolated and genotyped at the Microbiology laboratory of the San Gerardo hospital in Monza the variant. The new variant was identified a few hours ago and until now had not yet been sequenced in Italy. This was reported by the hospital itself, underlining that the laboratory, directed by Annalisa Cavallero, who carries out the work of genotyping the virus on a daily basis, is part of the Lombard and Italian network of laboratories that deal with the identification and isolation of variants.

“Finding variants quickly is essential to better provide treatment – underlines the General Manager of Asst Monza, Silvano Casazza -. In this particular circumstance I am proud of the work done by our laboratory, among the first in Italy for quality “.

“I congratulate the Microbiology laboratory of the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza – comments the Vice President and Welfare Councilor of the Lombardy Region Letizia Moratti – a true excellence of research and which confirms the careful and maximum vigilance that the Lombardy Region maintains on Covid-19 “.

