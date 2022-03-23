Covid today Italy, Ricciardi: “Fifth wave of infections depends on us”

“It is difficult to say if we are facing the fifth wave” of covid infections, “a lot will depend on us, on the behavior we will assume in the coming weeks”. Walter Ricciardi, consultant to Minister Roberto Speranza, professor of Public Hygiene in Cattolica and scientific director of the “Maugeri” Clinical Institutes, expressed himself in La Stampa in the face of the increase in covid infections in Italy.

“The Italian government is moving by following the trend of infections, looks at the evidence and tries to give comfort to citizens where and when it can by essentially applying common sense rules. But, to be clear, if we think that the virus is not there more and we abandon the good hygiene practices followed in recent years, then we run a huge risk. Mine is not a difficult prediction. Look at what is happening in those countries where they thought the age of masks is finally over “, he adds.

“The virus is still pandemic. In some parts of the world it is still very dangerous – he underlines – such as Hong Kong, and some Chinese regions. They have also noticed it in some European countries. In Great Britain, Austria, Germany, Holland, countries where they are skipped all or most of the precautions we had taken during the first terrible waves, the situation has become heavy again. And probably in a few weeks France too will face high bills again. We must pay close attention, especially for people who are not vaccinated “.

“We are in a phase in which it is difficult to say. I speak only in the face of scientific evidence and this moment is still under monitoring. It is difficult to say if we are going towards the fifth wave, a lot will depend on us, on the behaviors we will assume in the coming weeks. Certainly – continues Ricciardi – we cannot frustrate all the efforts made thinking it is over. What we are experiencing is a situation that has certainly improved but not yet resolved. If we start from this sharing, we can avoid worsening that would be unfortunate, especially because it would mean that we do not have learned nothing “. Would the vaccination obligation for people over 50 keep it even after June 15? “Yes – says Ricciardi – I would keep the vaccination obligation for the whole of this year”. Will the fourth dose be necessary? And if so, for whom and when? “Certainly the fourth dose is necessary for frail patients. With this trend, I believe it is also necessary for those who are in old age, for residents of facilities for the elderly. now. For the rest we still have to wait “, he concludes.