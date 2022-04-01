Covid today Italy, Ricciardi: “Wave of contagions in expansion”

“The wave of the” covid epidemic in Italy “is still expanding. There is still growth, as indicated by this week’s Rt value, which stands at 1.24. There is a dynamic that we must watch carefully and be responsible, using the protection measures that we know well by now despite the legal end of the emergency “. To tell Adnkronos Health is Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University and advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

For Ricciardi, in this situation, “all the messages of ‘demobilization’ that invite ‘free all’ are premature and not adequate for this epidemic phase”.

Chapter fourth dose: “We do not think about a fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine generalized for everyone but extended, as well as the immunosuppressed, to the most fragile age groups. And, in these categories, the sooner we do it the better”.

“What is emerging in the various countries around the world that are introducing the fourth dose – continues Ricciardi – is that it is not a general choice, but aimed at the categories that are most at risk from the virus. Israel, for example, focuses on the offer. active over the age of 70, the United States over the age of 50, Great Britain over the age of 75 and probably France will also go in this direction “.

The hypothesis of eliminating the masks also indoors starting from 1 May is envisaged. “The use of the mask, as long as there is a pandemic, is mandatory. In the Government plan there is the possibility to remove the masks indoors from May 1st. But there is also a guarantee, both on the part of the president of the Council is on the part of the Minister of Health, to monitor the epidemic curve with great attention and decide accordingly. In April we will therefore monitor, but it seems very difficult to be able to remove it, indoors, from May 1st “, says Ricciardi.

“All the countries that have chosen to remove the mask indoors – he remembers – have had to backtrack and restore it. But really all of them: Austria, France, Germany”.

Ricciardi also stresses that today, even if the legal emergency is “over, the health alarm remains. And we must be very careful not to underestimate it because we are faced with a very contagious variant, the most contagious since the beginning of the pandemic. to manage it. This means resuming vaccinations, especially among the fragile age groups, the unvaccinated and vaccinated with only two doses. Responsible behavior is still needed and this also means wearing a mask “.