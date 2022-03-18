Covid today Italy, Rt and incidence are still growing

Covid in Italy continues to increase its incidence, with 725 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, and the Rt index also rises, up to 0.94. The figure for employment in intensive care units, on the other hand, is down, while that for medical areas remains stable. Four of the regions and autonomous provinces at high risk, for 15 the risk is moderate. These are the main data that emerge from the usual weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health.

Read also

INCREASE INCIDENCE

The weekly incidence of Covid-19 increases nationwide: 725 per 100,000 inhabitants (11/03/2022 -17/03/2022) against 510 per 100,000 inhabitants (04/03/2022 -10/03/2022). The data emerges from the monitoring of the Iss-Ministry of Health-Regions control room on the Covid-19 epidemic

GROWING RT

In the period 23 February-8 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.94 (range 0.83 – 1.24), an increase compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold. The same trend is recorded for the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization; equal to 0.90 (0.88-0.93) on 8 March compared to 0.82 (0.79-0.85) on 1 March.

INTENSIVE CARE EMPLOYMENT CALA

The employment rate in intensive care is 4.8% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of March 17), down from 5.5% (survey as of March 10). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide is stable at 12.9% (daily survey as of March 17). the same data as a week earlier (survey as of 10 March).

4 BETWEEN REGIONS AND AUTONOMOUS PROVINCES AT HIGH RISK

Four Regions / Autonomous Provinces are classified at high risk of Covid-19 progression, due to multiple resilience alerts. Fifteen Regions / Pa are at moderate risk, of which two are highly likely to progress at high risk. The two high regions / public administration are classified as low risk. This is the map drawn by the monitoring. In addition, 17 Regions / PAs report at least one single resilience alert. Four Regions / PA report many.

DOWN CASES DETECTED BY TRACKING

The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is down, 14% compared to 17% last week.

The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms is stable (37%), while that of cases diagnosed through screening activities increases (49% against 46%).