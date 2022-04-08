Covid today Italy, Rt and incidence decreasing: admissions slightly increasing

Covid today in Italy, Rt index and incidence in decline. Admissions slightly increased to 15.5%, intensive care is stable according to the monitoring, for the week from 1 to 7 April, of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) – Ministry of Health on the epidemiological trend of Covid-19.

After the first slight decline last week, there is still a reduction in the weekly incidence of infections at the national level, which drops to 776 per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 836 per 100 thousand in the previous 7 days.

In the period 16-29 March, the average Rt index calculated on symptomatic cases of Covid was equal to 1.15 (range 1.04-1.30), a decrease compared to the previous week and with a range that exceeds the threshold epidemic even in the lower limit. This is what is revealed by the weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) and the Ministry of Health on the epidemiological trend of Covid-19.

The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization on the other hand – reads the report – remains constant, with an Rt equal to 1.03 (as of March 29) compared to the same 1.03 recorded on March 22.

The average employment rate, by Covid patients, in the medical departments of Italian hospitals rises to 15.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 7 April) compared to 15.2% recorded on 31 March. On the other hand, the average employment rate of the intensive care units remained unchanged at 4.7% (according to the daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 7 April) compared to the same 4.7% (recorded on 31 March).

This week, according to the monitoring data of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) and the Ministry of Health on the epidemiological trend of Covid, only one region / public administration is classified as high risk due to multiple resilience alerts (last week there were 4) . On the other hand, there are 11 regions / pa at moderate risk, of which 2 with a high probability of progression at high risk, while the rest are classified as low risk.