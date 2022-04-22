Covid today Italy, Rt and incidence in decline

Covid today in Italy, Rt and weekly incidence decreasing nationwide. According to the main data of the control room monitoring, released by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), it amounts to 675 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (in the period 15-21 April), compared to 717 / 100,000 in the previous week (8-14 April).

Read also

As regards the transmission index Rt for Covid-19: in the period from March 23 to April 5, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.96 (range 0.92-1.02), little below the epidemic threshold, the previous week it was at 1.

According to the main data that emerged, released by the Higher Institute of Health, the hospital RT, the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is below the epidemic threshold and substantially stable compared to the previous week: it is at an altitude of 0.91 (0.88-0.93) as of 12 April, against the value of 0.92 (0.9-0.94) recorded as of 05 April.

Ordinary hospitalizations for Covid are slightly up, intensive therapies are stable. The employment rate by Covid patients in medical areas nationwide rises to 15.8% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of April 21), compared to 15.6% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of April 14), according to the main data released by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss). While the employment rate in intensive care is stable at 4.2% (ministry of health daily survey as of April 21), the same share as last week (ministry of health second daily survey as of april 14).

In Italy the percentage of Covid cases detected through the tracing of positive contacts is stable: 12% this week, the same percentage detected in the previous one. The percentage of Covid cases detected through the onset of symptoms also remains stable (41%, against 41%), as well as the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (47%).

An autonomous Region / Province in Italy is classified at high risk for Coviddue to multiple resilience alerts. While 6 Regions / Pa are at moderate risk. The remainder are classified as low risk, according to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. This is what still emerges from the latest monitoring of the control room on the progress of the epidemic in Italy. According to the main data released by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), 13 Regions / Autonomous Provinces report at least one single resilience alert, 4 report multiple.