Covid today Italy, Sileri: “Fourth dose? Recall every year as with flu”

“A booster with the fourth dose I would just call a booster, like every year when you get the flu shot.” Thus Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary of Health, spoke at ‘Italy has awakened’ on Radio Cusano Campus. “As for the flu vaccine – he underlines – there are the flu strains identified in the previous months as the circulating strains of the virus. The same thing will happen with the anti-Covid vaccine which will be against the variants that most of all are circulating today”.

“Above 80 years old or for the most frail,” the recall with the fourth dose “must be done immediately because the immune system must be trained and when you are 20-30-40 years old it is well trained, when instead you go on with the years or in any case you have of the pathologies you need a personal trainer who revitalizes it – adds Sileri – Getting the vaccine in these categories determines the restoration of an immune system such that if you meet the variant you have excellent protection in the months to come and especially in view of autumn where it is likely that a strong circulation of the virus will be restored, but on a population that has been largely vaccinated or otherwise cured “.

“In principle, the vast majority of Italians have encountered the antigen and therefore will be protected. The most serious cases will be the most fragile or those who have encountered the virus a long time ago. The recall serves precisely to be ready”, he says again. .

Masks

“As we had already said previously, in April we observe the situation of the virus and we keep the masks indoors. After that, hopefully as early as next month, the obligation to wear a mask indoors will be removed. It is clear that if one keeps the mask in pocket and where there is a crowd one puts it on for their own safety “, says the Undersecretary of Health, answering the question about when the obligation to wear masks indoors will cease.