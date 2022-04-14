Covid today Italy, slow descent of infections and decreasing deaths: Gimbe report

Covid today in Italy, slow descent of infections, decreasing deaths and stable hospitalizations. The monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation reveals, in the week 6-12 April, “a slight reduction in new cases (438,751 against 469,479). There are 94 provinces with an incidence of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. in the medical area (-39) and in intensive care (-8) while deaths return to below one thousand (929) “.

“For the second consecutive week – says Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – there is a slight reduction in new weekly cases (-6.5%), which amount to 438 thousand with a 7-day moving average that falls around to 62 thousand cases: numbers conditioned by very heterogeneous regional and local situations “. In fact, in the week 6-12 April “there was a percentage increase in new cases in 6 Regions (from + 2.9% in Emilia-Romagna to + 27.4% in Valle D’Aosta) and a reduction in 15 ( from -0.8% in Lombardy to -20.1% in Basilicata) “, points out Gimbe.

Fourth dose vaccine

The fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine does not take off indeed it is “a flop”. In a month and a half “only 70,598 fourth doses administered to the immunocompromised with a national coverage of 8.9%”, continues the monitoring. “After a month and a half from the green light for the most fragile patients – underlines the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta – the small coverage and the relevant regional differences document a real flop, fueled by a sense of mistrust for a further recall”.

“This is why the administration of a further reminder to the recently enlarged audience of over 80s, guests of RSAs and people in the 60-79 age group with concomitant pathologies cannot be entrusted exclusively to voluntary membership, but requires active calling strategies, in fact never implemented in a systematic way “, concludes the president Cartabellotta.