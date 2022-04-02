Covid today Italy, the nurses’ appeal: “Prudence”

Covid in Italy, “we are still waiting to ‘dissolve the lines’ in a complete way“. This is what worries us most”, explains to Adnkronos Salute Maurizio Zega, president of the Rome Order of Nurses and advisor to the Central Committee Fnopi (National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders). “After the end of the state of emergency, with the relaxation of various measures and the fall of various obligations and prohibitions,” what we hope is that, however, the population continues to observe prudent behavior“.

The picture described is that of a Covid “tail” with a curve that will probably have “a slow release”, but is characterized by a milder Omicron infection “also thanks to the effects of the vaccine”, and by hospitalizations that mainly concern “frail patients who might otherwise be cared for at home” rather than in the hospital. “What we expect is that with late spring, and then summer, what we saw in recent years during the summer will be realized, therefore a lowering of the curve anyway – Zega predicts – And as the experts say, if not will be the intervention of a further variant “more worrying,” we should really arrive at a condition of gradual return to normality “.

VARIANTS – As for the risk of new Sars-CoV-2 mutants, especially in a pandemic phase like the one we are experiencing, largely influenced by the vaccine effect, “scientifically we expect that, even if a new variant were to arrive, it could be even weaker compared to Omicron. But it is important that the population maintain prudent behavior “, marked by caution, reiterates the exponent Fnopi.

ADMISSIONS – “There is a small increase” in Covid hospitalizations in Italy “with regard to ordinary hospitalization. But we are talking more about fragile subjects”, that is, “patients who, even in conditions of paucisymptomaticity, cannot be left at home. If they were younger and not fragile, they could certainly stay at home “.

From the increase in infections from Sars-CoV-2, which is also starting to affect hospitals, nurses are therefore not yet observing excessive pressure on the health service. “On the contrary – Zega underlines – the Regions are looking for a return to normality” of services and the organization of health facilities, “also because we have left behind a lot of care activities aimed at fragile subjects, which we should resume immediately – he warns – immediately “.

The phase we are experiencing, highlights the exponent Fnopi, is “certainly a tail” of Covid, drawing a curve that according to Zega’s forecasts will “have a slow release. But undoubtedly – he points out – thanks to the effects of a vaccination extended on the type of infection “, and therefore on the symptoms manifested by the infected, the forms developed by the new pandemic coronavirus positives are in general” of low clinical commitment “.

CASES IN LANE – “From our observatory we also note a slight decrease in the number of colleagues who are affected by the” Sars-CoV-2 virus, “remarks Zega, representative of the health profession that has recorded” the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic: over 220 thousand ” , Fnopi recalled in recent days, welcoming the Major General of the Army Tommaso Petroni, appointed director of the Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic, starting from April 1st.

Thanking the former Covid emergency commissioner, General Francesco Paolo Figliulo, the nurses assured the successor “all their willingness to always be at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic”. Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of the National Federation of Nursing Orders, wrote in a message to Petroni: “Our profession has always been close to people. We have counted many deaths and we are the profession with the highest number of infections ever among health personnel, but we have never left anyone alone and we never will “. The nurses “are there and will always be at his side with their will, professionalism, training and ethics of which they have demonstrated in these 2 years they are capable”, in an “activity that I hope we could organize and carry out together” .