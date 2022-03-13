Covid today Italy, vaccine and fourth dose: the scenarios

Fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine in Italy yes or no? Broaden the recipients beyond the immunosuppressed, when and to whom? These are some of the open questions on which the debate has begun. For Guido Rasi, former executive director of the European Medicines Agency Ema and consultant to the coronavirus emergency commissioner, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, “the parameters to be kept under observation from now to June will be first of all the quantity of reinfections and who reinfects “. The theme was at the center of a speech he made today in Bari on the occasion of the celebrations of the first Day against violence against health workers.

The next few months will be enlightening, he deepens with Adnkronos Salute. “It will be necessary to see by June – she explains – what situation the third dose will create” on the one hand, “and the massive exposure we have had to the virus” on the other. “And it will be necessary to understand how much immunity will decline in these 3-4 months, if it will continue to decline or if with these stimuli received” by our immune system “the reinfections will be marginal or in any case characterized mostly by negligible symptoms. collect between now and June “. And then, he explains, “we are faced with various scenarios: we could see if a fourth dose protects us sufficiently from reinfection and if this is the only weapon. All this if reinfections cause disease”.

Because we could also “get infected to a large extent without having the disease – specifies Rasi – and in this case even a significant amount of reinfections could be tolerated. If, on the other hand, we will ascertain that the number of reinfections that cause disease deserves a pharmacological intervention, we will have to see who are the patients who fall ill. If it is a relatively circumscribable population – diabetics and the usual vulnerable groups – perhaps it is worth intervening with pharmacological tools that we finally have now: oral antivirals, specific monoclonal drugs, and now preventive monoclonals are coming . So you can consider using all the arsenal before doing a mass vaccination, which still remains an option to keep open “. (continues)