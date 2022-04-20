Covid today Lazio, 10,681 infections and 14 deaths: 4,926 cases in Rome

There are 10,681 new coronavirus infections today 20 April in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 14 deaths. “Today in Lazio out of 8,727 molecular swabs and 55,559 antigenic swabs for a total of 64,286 swabs, there are 10,681 new positive cases (+7,941), 14 deaths (+1), 1,151 hospitalized (-23), 69 therapies intensive (+2) and +8,248 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 16.6%. Cases in Rome city are at 4,926 “. This was announced in a note by the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato, at the end of the videoconference of the regional task force for Covid-19.

In detail: in the ASL Roma 1 there are 2,041 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours; in ASL Roma 2 there are 1,585 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL Roma 3 there are 1,300 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL Roma 4 there are 529 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 5 there are 961 new cases and 2 deaths; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 1,049 new cases and 2 deaths.

In the provinces there are 3,216 new cases. The ASL of Frosinone records 874 new cases and 1 death; the ASL of Latina 1,421 new cases and 2 deaths; the ASL of Rieti 342 new cases and 1 death and the ASL of Viterbo 579 new cases and 1 death.