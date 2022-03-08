Covid today Lazio, 6,214 infections and 15 deaths. In Rome 2,473 new cases

I’m 6,214 new Coronavirus infections today, March 8, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 15 deaths have been recorded. The cases in Rome city are at 2,473.

In the last 24 hours, 11,406 molecular swabs and 51,441 antigenic swabs were processed with 9.8% positivity rate. There are 1,060 hospitalized patients, 82 fewer since yesterday, 92 intensive care units occupied, 7 fewer since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 10,524 people have been healed. “After three weeks of decline, the descent slows down, there are +1,600 cases compared to the same day of the previous week”, said the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In detail, the cases and deaths recorded in the last 24 hours in the Lazio health agencies. Asl Roma 1: 706 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 1,039 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 728 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 423 new cases and no deaths; Asl Roma 5: 559 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 741 new cases and 1 death. In the provinces there are 2,018 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 724 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 787 new cases and no deaths; Asl di Rieti: there are 178 new cases and no deaths; Asl di Viterbo: there are 329 new cases and 3 deaths.