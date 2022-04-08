Covid today Lazio, 6,849 infections and 8 deaths: 3,628 cases in Rome

I’m 6,849 new covid infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, April 8. There are also another 8 deaths. THE There are 3,628 new cases in the city of Rome. Today in the region “out of 9,546 molecular swabs and 37,546 antigenic swabs for a total of 47,092 swabs, there are 6,849 new positive cases (-742), 8 deaths (-7), 1,164 hospitalized (+9), 72 therapies intensive (-4) and +7,352 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.5% “, highlights the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In detail, the cases and deaths in the last 24 hours in the health authorities of Lazio: Asl Roma 1: there are 1,407 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 1,209 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 1,012 new cases and 1 death; ASL Roma 4: 151 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: there are 572 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: there are 672 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces 1,826 new cases are registered: Asl di Frosinone: 625 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Latina: 742 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 191 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Viterbo: there are 268 new cases and 2 deaths.