Covid today Lazio, 7,782 infections: 3,898 cases in Rome

There are 7,782 new coronavirus infections today 6 April in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 9 deaths. Today in Lazio “out of 9,796 molecular swabs and 42,913 antigenic swabs for a total of 52,709 swabs, there are 7,782 new positive cases (-2,121), 9 deaths (-1), 1,152 hospitalized (+6), 81 therapies intensive (+3) and +5,383 the healed. the ratio between positives and swabs is 14.7%. Cases in Rome city are at 3,898 “. The councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, highlights this in the bulletin at the end of today’s videoconference of the regional task force for Covid-19 with the general managers of the ASL and hospitals, university polyclinics and the hospital pediatric Infant Jesus.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in the health agencies of Lazio. Asl Roma 1: 1,532 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 1,268 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: there are 1,098 new cases and 1 death: Asl Roma 4: there are 396 new cases and 1 death; ASL Roma 5: 670 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 756 new cases and 1 death. In the provinces there are 2,062 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 707 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL of Latina: there are 782 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 253 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: 320 new cases and 1 death.