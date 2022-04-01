Covid today Lazio, 8,460 infections and 9 deaths. In Rome 4,273 cases

There are 8,460 infections registered in Lazio today, 1 April, according to the bulletin with Covid data from the Region. The cases in Rome city are at 4,273. Specifically: “Today in Lazio, out of 11,321 molecular swabs and 44,220 antigenic swabs for a total of 55,541 swabs, there are 8,460 new positive cases (-796). There are 9 deaths (-6), 1,202 hospitalized (+9) , 77 people in intensive care and +5,867 cured. The ratio between positives and swabs is 15.2% “, says the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

Asl Roma 1 there are 1,719 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. In the ASL Roma 2 there are 1,409 new cases and no deaths. In the ASL Roma 3 there are 1,145 new cases and no deaths. In the ASL Roma 4 there are 380 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 5 there are 658 new cases and 2 deaths. In the ASL Roma 6 there are 809 new cases and 2 deaths.

In the provinces there are 2,340 new cases. In particular, in the Asl di Frosinone there are 746 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL of Latina there are 955 new cases and no deaths. In the ASL of Rieti there are 342 new cases and no deaths. In the ASL of Viterbo: there are 297 new cases and 2 deaths.