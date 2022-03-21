Covid today Lazio, the bulletin of 21 March: 4,405 cases, 14 victims, 52 hospitalizations

Rome, 21 March 2022 – Curve of new infections in decline after the weekend, in Lazio today 21 March on 8,561 molecular swabs and 22,008 antigenic swabs for a total of 30,569 swabs, are recorded 4,405 new positive cases (-3.008, here the bulletin of yesterday 20 March). The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 2,269 and there are 14 deaths (+7).

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,083,891 have been healed and 10,636 have died out of a total of 1,199,477 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

Hospitalizations on the rise

I’m 1,069 hospitalized Covid in medical areas (+51), 76 in intensive care (+1) and the new healed are 6,190. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.4%. There are 104,929 people currently positive to Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 103,784 in home isolation.

The contagion map

This is the detail of the individual Asl. Asl Roma 1: there are 847 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 2: there are 709 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 3: there are 713 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 4: there are 214 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 5: there are 468 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 6: there are 441 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

In the provinces there are 1,013 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: there are 298 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. ASL of Latina: there are 446 new cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. ASL of Rieti: 126 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours. ASL of Viterbo: 143 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours.