Covid today Lazio, today 9,056 infections and 17 deaths. In Rome, 4,334 cases

There are 9,056 coronavirus infections in Lazio today, 12 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 17 deaths registered. In Rome, another 4,334 cases were reported.

“Today in Lazio out of 9,187 molecular swabs and 51,763 antigenic swabs for a total of 60,950 swabs, there are 9,056 new positive cases (+5,276), 17 deaths (+2), 1,184 hospitalized (-15), 71 therapies intensive (+3) and +6,729 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.8%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,334 “, says the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

In detail: in the ASL Roma 1 there are 1,783 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; ASL Roma 2 records 1,386 new cases and 3 deaths; in ASL Roma 3 there are 1,165 new cases and 2 deaths; in ASL Roma 4 there are 429 new cases and 2 deaths; in ASL Roma 5 there are 823 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 854 new cases and 4 deaths.

In the provinces there are 2,616 new cases: in the Asl of Frosinone there are 763 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL of Latina there are 1,105 new cases and 2 deaths; in the Asl of Rieti there are 269 new cases and 1 death and in the Asl of Viterbo there are 479 new cases and 0 deaths.