Covid today Lombardy: in the bulletin of April 24, 5,972 cases. The comparison with Italy

The Covid 19 epidemic in Italy is slowing its run, despite the fact that the numbers of infections still remain high. Today there are 56,263 new cases in Italy and 79 deaths. There are 416 patients admitted to intensive care, 7 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 34. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,895, or 19 less than yesterday. The government decision on the use of masks indoors is expected for next week, while from May 1st it will be possible to say goodbye to the Green Pass in most situations.

The situation in Italy

Today, therefore, 56,263 the new positives (16,136,057 the total since the beginning of the pandemic). Yesterday they were 70,520, a comparison that still highlights the decline. Even deaths, if yesterday they were 143, today are almost halved: 79 (162,688 the total since the beginning of the emergency). The region with the highest number of cases today is Campania with 7,404 infections followed by Lazio (+5.985), Lombardy (5.972), Veneto (+4.891) and Puglia (4.596). The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 44,849 (yesterday 61,778) for a total of 14,729,220 while the currently positive are 11,920 more for a total of 1,244,149: of these 1,233,838 are in home isolation. The swabs were 326,211. Positivity rate 17.2% (+ 0.5%). The currently positives go up to 1,244,149 (+11,920). The new discharged / healed are 44,849 (14,729,220 the total).

The national bulletin

In Lombardy

Today in Lombardy 5,972 cases, yesterday they were 8,516. The total number of cases since the beginning of the emergency is 2,723,970. I’m 23 registered deaths today in the region, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,814. I’m 6,075 positives are discharged / recovered (2,524,080 overall), while the currently positive are 160,076, with a decrease of 126 units. There are 1,158 (-20) people hospitalized with symptoms, while 39 (+2) are in intensive care, while 158,879 subjects are in home isolation. These are the new cases divided by province: Milan 1,727Brescia 727, Varese 538, Monza and Brianza 492, Bergamo 481, Como 453, Pavia 369, Mantua 363, Cremona 177, Lecco 207, Lodi 135, Sondrio 110. The positivity rate in the region drops to 13% (yesterday it was 14.1) compared to 45,879 swabs.

Farewell to the Green Pass

From 1 May the obligation to show the Green Pass will be suspended: here is the list of indoor and outdoor places where green certification will no longer be needed. The day before, Saturday 30 April, one of the most unpopular rules for Italians should be canceled: the obligation to wear a mask indoors.

Where the Green Pass will remain mandatory even after May 1st

Cure with monoclonals

Starting from March 2021, in Italy, they have been 57,933 prescriptions for antibodies against Covid-19. Of these, 57,486 were therapies for patients with mild and recent onset disease but at risk of progression to severe forms, while 447 were prescriptions for use in pre-contagion prophylaxis, which saw the greatest growth (over 60% in two weeks). This is what emerges from the 50th monitoring of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). The majority of treated patients (23,554, + 1.58% versus prior monitoring two weeks ago) received casirivimab-imdevimab, followed by the mix bamlanivimab-etesevimab (17,232, + 0.02%) and sotrovimab (15,877, + 5.87%), last approved. The prescriptions of bamlanivimab alone, no longer prescribable as monotherapy, stop at 823. Prophylaxis based on the combination of two antibodies thixagevimab and cilgavimab, developed for the prevention of Covid-19 in adults and authorized only for subjects with severe impairment of the immune system, sees a growth of 60.8% (169 doses in 2 weeks ). Monoclonals are now prescribed in 282 facilities across 21 autonomous regions and provinces. In absolute numbers, Veneto, Lazio and Tuscany remain in the lead for greater use of monoclonals in therapy, with 9,382, 8,503 and 5,071 respectively. While Lombardy (with 141 prescriptions) and Lazio (98) saw more prescriptions for prophylaxis with Evusheld (tixagevimab-cilgavimab).

The reinfections

From 24 August 2021 to 20 April 2022 they were reported 357,379 cases of Covid reinfection, equal to 3.2% of the total number of cases notified. This is certified by the Iss report on Covid. In the last week, the percentage of reinfections was 4.5% of the total number of cases, an increase compared to the previous week (4.4%). Women, young people between the ages of 12 and 49 and healthcare workers are at greater risk. The risk of reinfection is higher in those who had a first diagnosis 210 days earlier, who are not vaccinated or who have been vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days compared to those who have been vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days.