Covid today Lombardy Monday 18 April Easter Monday: data on infections and deaths – Chronicle

The figures on new infections from Covid-19 are affected by the holiday e they remain at lower levels compared to the days before Easter, at least for what concerns the absolute numbers. In Italy, today, Monday 18 April, Easter Monday, there are 18,380 new positives (1,614 in Lombardy) and 79 deaths. The question, also thanks to the good weather that marked this long festive weekend, is whether travel and occasions of conviviality will in the next few days affect the trend of the contagion curve, especially at the level of positivity rate. Meanwhile, it should be noteda first growth in the number of bookings for the fourth dose of the vaccine, currently reserved only for fragile categories. In two days – last Thursday and Friday – they reached 15 thousand total administrations. In total there are 93,430 fourth doses done so far. Instead, the first doses and the new Novavax vaccine continue to decrease. Lombardy is “pulling the pack” with 2,796 injected doses on Thursday and 2,331 on Friday.

The State University virologist Fabrizio Pregliascomeanwhile, in an interview with Ansa, he summarized the valid reasons for subjecting the weakest sections of the population to the fourth injection of the vaccine. This additional booster, said the Milanese specialist, serves “to give one also memory response to the immune system, as well as antibody production. All the rest of the population, in consideration of the residual protection, can wait and I believe that the future approach, unless a terrible new variant occurs, will be that of influenza vaccination. “And the drop in cases? Thanks to the good weather. , argued Pregliasco, should arrive “at the end of May.” For now, the teacher commented, we are in the plateau phase of what cannot be defined as the fifth wave but, rather, as a queue that “ruined” the end of the fourth wave.

Covid queue which also hit the prime minister Mario Draghi. The premier is positive and asymptomatic: the infection, however, will force him to skip the trip to Angola and Congo to deal with new supplies of raw materials that will free us from Russian dependence.

Covid Lombardy

I’m 1,614 new cases of Covid today in Lombardia, compared to 12,877 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, of which the 12.5%. Since yesterday I am death 28 people, for a total of 39,654 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic. The number of patients in intensive care remained stable at 36, while the number of hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards increased slightly, today 1,116, eleven more than yesterday.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan, the infections are registered 542in Bresciano 201, in Monza and Brianza 165, in the province of Bergamo 128, in that of Pavia 114 and in that of Como 106. Double-digit increase in the other Lombard provinces: Varese +87, Lecco +61, Mantua +60, Cremona +37, Sondrio +24 and Lodi +21.

Covid Italy today

There are 18,380 new infections, with 79 deaths (deaths below 100 for the second consecutive day). The swabs, given the holiday on which they were tried, slightly exceed 100 thousand. I am 105,739, with a a positive rate of 17.3%. There is an increase in hospitalizations: 182 more in ordinary wards and 8 more in intensive care. In all, 411 patients are hospitalized in the emergency departments.

Infections at Easter: Lombardy and Italy

Yesterday, Easter Sunday, the first “free” after two years under the sign of restrictions, in Italy there were 51,993 new cases of coronavirus positive people and 85 deaths (a figure that finally returns to drop below 100). Patients in intensive care wards and those hospitalized with symptoms in ordinary wards are decreasing. In Lombardyinstead, there have been 6,229 infections with 12.7% positivity rate. There were 29 deaths. Admissions to one unit in intensive care units, on the other hand, decreasing in ordinary wards.

