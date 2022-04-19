Covid today Lombardy, the bulletin of April 19: 2329 infections and 4 deaths – Chronicle

Milan, April 19, 2022 – After festivity Easter and Easter Monday, in the sign of rules decidedly less stringent compared to past two yearsthe wait shifts totrend of infections today, at the end of two days in which the movements and the occasions of conviviality have been numerous. The alarm continues, so much so that a world summit. A recent study, however, found an increase in deaths over the weekend 6%. Spotlight on today’s numbers: Italy I am 27,214 new cases (18,380 yesterday). Deaths 127 (79 yesterday). In Lombardy 2,239 new cases and 4 deaths.

Covid Lombardy

In the face of 21,875 swabs carried out, they are 2,329 new positives (10.6%). The hospitalized in intensive care I am 35 (-1). Non-intensive care patients are 1,147 (+31). They register 4 new deaths which bring the overall total to 39,658. The new cases by province. Milan: 793, of which 406 in Milan city; Bergamo: 151; Brescia: 365; Como: 67; Cremona: 39; Lecco: 65; Praise: 19; Mantua: 101; Monza and Brianza: 211; Pavia: 184; Sondrio: 43; Varese: 183.

The data in Italy

I’m 27,214 the new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 18,389 yesterday and, above all, 83,643 last Tuesday. The swabs processed are 174,098 (yesterday 105,739) so the rate of positivity drops from 17.4% to 15.6% (-1.8%). The deaths are 127 (yesterday 79): the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic becomes 161,893. The intensive therapies go up by 11 units (yesterday +8) and are 422 in all with 38 admissions of the day. Admissions increase by 274 (yesterday +182) for a total of 10,214. The region with the most cases is the Piedmont with 3,579 infections, followed by Campania (+3.250), Lazio (+2.740), Lombardy (+2.329) and Puglia (+2.232). The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 15,758,002. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 35,763 (yesterday 27,704) for a total of 14,387,830. The currently positive ones are 8,564 less (yesterday -9,195), 1,208,279 in all. Of these 1,197,643 are in home isolation.

Long Covid: a week of free visits

The week in which it is possible continues be visited for freein case of symptoms attributable to the long Covid. From 18 to 24 April, in fact, on the occasion of the International Week of Osteopathy and within the “CronOs, Chronicity and Osteopathy” project, the doors will open 100 studios in Milan And 198 across the region. To book you can visit the site cronos.roi.it.

Only three doses of the vaccine reduce the viral load

A new study Published on Nature Medicinecarried out by a research group of the University and University Hospitals of Geneva, claims that to be vaccinated against Covid offers a greater guarantee of having one low viral load in case of infection. Scientists have found that Delta causes a higher viral load than the original virus and variant Omicron. For Delta and Omicron infections, vaccination drastically reduces the viral load. In the case of Omicron the decrease was observed only after three doses of the vaccine.