Covid today March 30: infections, deaths and hospitalizations in Italy. Live bulletin by region

Rome, 30 March 2022 – Despite the end of the state of emergency (tomorrow 31 March) and the relaxation of restrictions, attention remains Covid bulletin that today it records just under 80 thousand new cases in Italydown from yesterday, when it reached 100,000 contagions to the coronavirus in 24 hours. In any case, this is a conspicuous number: the positive rate is encouraging and remains substantially stable, slightly down.

Special observations are made for hospitals: an increase in numbers is also reported today hospitalizations (+131), although more contained than yesterday (+344). The trend is summarized by the monitoring of Fiaso (the association of hospital structures), according to which for the second week in a row there was an increase in hospitalized patients with a diagnosis of Covid (+ 8.6% overall), an increase however less marked compared to a week ago (+ 10.7%). The good news is that, so far, the upside does not affect the intensive care, where, on the other hand, the number of Covid patients has fallen, in the last 7 days, by 3.4%, even if the decline compared to two weeks ago is slowing down. According to today’s update of Ministry of Health And Civil protectionthe resuscitations they drop six places compared to yesterday. THE dead 170 reported, similar to 24 hours ago. Below are the details of the national bulletin and the region-by-region numbers.

Summary

Bulletin yesterday, March 29

I’m 77,621 the new ones contagions from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, out of a total of 524,899 tests carried out. Yesterday there were 99,457, out of 660,708 swabs. The rate of positivity it is at 14.8%, slightly down from 15% yesterday. The victims they are 170, down from 177 yesterday. The patients hospitalized in intensive care they are 481, 6 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 50. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,871, (yesterday 9,740) or 131 more than yesterday.

There Lombardy is the region with the most new cases: 9,479. 12.7% of the 74,311 swabs carried out. The number of people admitted to intensive care is decreasing (-3, 43 remain) but those in specialized departments are increasing: +26, which brings to 1,036 patients still being treated. As for the new cases, 3,266 were registered in Milan (1,468 in the city), 1,068 in Brescia, 912 in Varese, 890 in Monza, 623 in Bergamo, 510 in Pavia. Lombardy Bulletin

The Lazio counts today 8,957 new cases out of a total of 57,462 swabs with a positivity rate of 15.5%. There are 10 deaths registered in the last 24, 1,199 in total patients (-1), 81 places in intensive care (+2) and +5,912 those recovered.

I’m 8,469 the new cases of Covid-19 that emerged yesterday in Campania from the analysis of 47,500 tests. In today’s bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Campania Region, 9 new deaths are included, 4 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 5 occurred previously, but recorded yesterday. In Campania there are 34 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, 703 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

I’m 7,874 the new cases of Covid 19 identified in Veneto in the last 24 hours. This was stated in the daily bulletin of the Veneto Region which speaks of 78 thousand people currently positive in isolation. Confirmed a growth in admissions with 19 new accesses in the medical areas and 8 in intensive care. Ten deaths. Veneto Bulletin

I’m 7,683 the new Covid 19 positives recorded in the last 24 hours in Puglia on 41,514 tests (positive rate of 18.5%, yesterday it was 22.1%). Twelve deaths. There are 117,695 people currently positive, 671 those hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 653) and 36 in intensive care (yesterday 38). This is the subdivision of the cases by province: Bari 2,511, Bat 507, Brindisi 727, Foggia 936, Lecce 1,863, Taranto 1,071. Residents outside the region 53, province in definition 15.

In Sicily they are counted 5,246 positive and 31 deaths in 24 hours. The largest number of new cases in the province of Palermo, 2,033; followed by those of Messina, 1,311; and Catania, 892. The current positives are 224.971, -534; the healed 733.163, +7.691. 990 patients were hospitalized with symptoms, 56 in intensive care, 2 on the day; the swabs carried out 42,129. The positivity rate fell to 12.4%.

In Emilia Romagna they registered 5,239 coronavirus cases more than yesterday, out of a total of 25,191 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.8%. The patients currently admitted to the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (-4 compared to yesterday, -10%), the average age is 66.7 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,114 (+30 compared to yesterday, + 2.8%), average age 75.4 years. Emilia Romagna Bulletin

In Tuscany there are 979,079 cases of coronavirus positivity, 4,960 more than yesterday (1,314 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,646 from rapid antigen test). There are another 16 deaths. The number of hospitalized patients is still on the increase, 891, 8 more than yesterday, of which 35 in intensive care (3 less): compared to March 23, a week ago, there are 101 more. These are some data disseminated by the Region. The healed grow by 0.7% and reach 921,906 (94.2% of total cases). The currently positive are 47,688 today, -2.2% compared to yesterday.

The Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region announced today 3,088 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19, equal to 10.5% of 29,408 swabs performed, of which 25,187 antigenic. The total of positive cases becomes 1,051,143. THE hospitalized in intensive care there are 24 (+2 compared to yesterday), not in intensive care 614 (+10 compared to yesterday). There are 51,709 people in home isolation while the diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,505,129 (+ 29,408 compared to yesterday). Two deaths.

In Calabria the people who tested positive in the last 24 hours are 2,851. Compared to yesterday, the ratio of swabs made to positive swabs drops (from 24.42% to 21.82%). Since the beginning of the emergency there have been 2,296 deaths (+11 compared to yesterday), 216,560 healed (+2,234 compared to yesterday), currently 379 hospitalizations are in the medical area (+1 compared to yesterday) and 24 in intensive care (+3 compared to yesterday). The currently positives are up 74,785 (+606).

Downhill in the Marche the incidence of coronavirus positives per 100 thousand inhabitants: on the last day they emerged 2,415 cases and the incidence went from 1,078.12 to 1,064.73. In all, 7,127 swabs were performed, of which 5,506 in the diagnosis path (43.9% positive) and 1,621 in the path cured. Five new victims are registered. There are 12 hospitalizations in intensive care (+2 compared to yesterday), 58 in semi-intensive care (-6), 184 in non-intensive care (+5); the total hospitalizations rose by five units compared to yesterday, 254, (the patients in the emergency room were spun off as they were not hospitalized), and there are also 32 more discharged than yesterday (369,183 discharged / healed since the beginning of the pandemic). Marche Bulletin

I’m 2.221 (aged between 3 months and 99 years) the new positive Covid cases registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 312476. The death toll recorded 4 new cases (aged between 85 and 88 years). The number of positive cases also includes 270139 discharged / healed (+1155 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 39250 * (+1061 compared to yesterday). 286 patients (+1 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 17 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 38947 (+1059 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 4271 molecular swabs and 11637 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 13.96 percent.

In Sardinia I’m 2.013 the new confirmed cases of Covid positivity, of which 1,663 diagnosed with antigen tests. A total of 11,799 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, according to the latest update of the Region, which reports another 7 deaths. There are 22 patients admitted to intensive care units, one fewer than yesterday, while those in the medical area are 331, six more. There are 30,159 people in home isolation, 382 fewer than yesterday.

Covid inmates still uphill Umbria, now 227, seven more than Tuesday, while the number of places occupied in intensive care has dropped to three, from four. Two more deaths reported, 1,801 since the start of the pandemic. This is the picture on the Region’s website. On the last day they emerged 1,821 new positives and 1,839 cured, with currently positives dropping to 19,459, 20 less. 2,685 swabs and 8,019 antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 17 percent (it was 15.76 on Tuesday and 18.58 on Wednesday last week).

I’m 1,511 the new cases of coronavirus positivity recorded in the latest bulletin released by the Region Liguria, compared to 2956 molecular swabs and 8259 rapid antigenic swabs performed in the last 24 hours. On the hospitalization front, there are 271 covid patients in Ligurian hospitals, the number unchanged from yesterday. Of these, 6 are in intensive care: they are all vaccinated. The report records 1 new deaths: the victims of the virus, from the beginning of the emergency, rise to 5,192.

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia have been collected as a whole 1.159 new infections: 373 out of 4,981 molecular swabs with a positive percentage of 7.49% and another 786 cases out of 7,001 rapid antigenic tests performed (11.23%). There are 9 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 130. Today there are 5 deaths.

I’m 1,031 the positives that emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 4,319 swabs (molecular and antigenic). 112 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, of which three are in intensive care. One death and 462 new infections in Trentino, where 56 hospitalized patients, of which 2 in intensive care (like yesterday). In South Tyrol they are counted 591 cases, in Molise 514 cases. Yesterday 6 new hospitalizations and 8 discharges were registered. One death e 53 new positive cases in Valle d’Aosta which has 1191 currently positive of which 1172 in home isolation and 19 hospitalized.