Covid today Marche, the bulletin of 22 April 2022: 2,154 new cases – Chronicle

Ancona, April 22, 2022 – It still dates back to incidence rate cumulative in Marche that comes to 798.19 out of 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday 782.73), compared to 2,154 new cases Covid in 24 hours. Also given this uphill compared to yesterday, in which 1,995 were registered. And with the growth, albeit slight, of the infections it is also higher the percentage of positiveswhich are the 46.3% of the 4,648 diagnostic swabs carried out on 5,464 swabs in total. The data are disclosed by the Regional Epidemiological Observatory, which speaks of a “stable” phase of the incidence.

Contagion map

The province of Ancona registered 585 cases, to follow Ascoli Piceno with 407, Macerata with 404, Pesaro Urbino with 390, Stopped with 265. There are also 104 cases from outside the region.

Almost half of the new cases involve the age groups 25-44 years with 532 and 45-59 years with 528, followed by 60-69 years with 256.

Deaths

Today in the Marche there have been 2 deaths from Covid positives: a 72-year-old woman from Ancona, a 90-year-old man from Loreto (Ancona). Both had previous pathologies.

Admissions

177 people are hospitalized in the hospitals of the Region, of which 7 in intensive care. The entrances to the critical area were +2, while the number of beds occupied in the areas fell by 6 ordinary Covid departments.

How do you get infected

The symptomatic people I am 526i close contacts of positive cases 614, the contacts domestic 563, the positives in educational school setting 21, the contacts in sociability living environment 11, while epidemiological investigations are underway for 405 cases.

Covid, mechanical ventilation in schools in the Marche

“The pandemic has shown us how the challenges can be faced if we play as a team as happened in the Marche: on mechanical ventilation in schools, the Marche Region can and must become an exportable model for other realities”.

Thus the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costaspeaking at an initiative of Fdi, during which the results of the effectiveness of the mechanical ventilation subsidiary installed in schools Marche as effective in contrasting the spread of Covid.

Giorgio Buonanno, a lecturer at the University of Cassino who carried out the study on VMC together with Luca Ricolfi of the Hume Foundation, highlighted how in a class with the maximum turnover of 6 times in an hour, the infection is reduced by more than80%.