Covid today Marche, the bulletin of April 29, 2022: 1,735 cases – Chronicle

Ancona, 29 April 2022 – The incidence rate curve is downward Covid in Marche that from the positive 833.15 per 100 thousand inhabitants yesterday drops to 805.24 today. The new cases detected in the last 24 hours are 1,735 (yesterday there were 1,963) with 5,258 swabs tested (4,324 new diagnoses and 934 healed in the course) for a positive rate of 40.1% (yesterday at 42.5%).

Read also: Covid Veneto

Deaths

There were 3 deaths today in the Marche: an 82-year-old man Pesaroa 97 year old female Macerata Feltria (Pesaro Urbino), a 94-year-old woman from Matelica (Macerata).

Admissions

In the hospitals of the Region they are 176 people hospitalized with symptoms, of which 4 in intensive care (unchanged from yesterday). The number of beds occupied in thenon-critical Covid area: -11.

The contagion map

Of today’s infections, 335 have been found in the province of Ascoli Piceno333 a Pesaro Urbino337 a Macerata458 ad Ancona205 a Stopped and 67 from outside the region.

How do you get infected

Of these 507 were close contacts of positives, 483 symptomatic, 401 domestic contacts, 22 positive in the school setting, six contacts in the work setting, five contacts in social settings, two contacts in the care setting, two health screening settings, 10 cases from outside the region e 297 for which the epidemiological investigations are still in progress.

Learn more: Two years after Covid: Palio, the expected return