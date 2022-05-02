Covid today Marche: the bulletin of May 2, 2022: 473 cases – Chronicle

Ancona, 2 May 2022 – While today the new rules on masks And Green passcontinue to get off the contagion curve from coronavirus in the Marche: 473 cases detected in the last day and the incidence every 100 thousand inhabitants it dropped further from 742.51 to 723.92. It emerges from the latest update published by the Region. Rather low the number of swabs performed, in all 1,520 of which 1,305 in the diagnostic path (36.2% of positive) and 215 in the path cured.

Veneto Bulletin

Deaths

There were 3 deaths today in the Marche: a 95-year-old woman from Ascoli Piceno, a 78-year-old woman from Stoffolo and an 87-year-old woman from Mogliano. All had previous pathologies.

Admissions

174 people are hospitalized in the region’s hospitals, of which 5 are in intensive care (unchanged from yesterday). In the non-critical Covid area there was 1 entrance.

How do you get infected

Among the latest cases there are 159 people with symptoms; include 137 close contacts of positives, 86 domestic contacts, 2 in a living / social environment, 2 in a care setting, one each in a school / training, work and health setting. Out of 81 positivity in progress an epidemiological investigation.

The contagion map

In the province of Ascoli Piceno the highest number of cases in the last day (129); they follow Ancona (113), Macerata (88), Pesaro Urbino (70), Stopped (49); 24 cases from outside the region.

Age ranges for positives

Among the age groups, 141 positives are recorded in that between 45-59 years and 136 in people between 25 and 44 years.

