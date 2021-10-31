World

Covid today New Zealand, the ‘no vaccine, no job’ plan

Photo of James Reno James Reno25 mins ago
‘No vaccine, no work’. To deal with the covid emergency, in New Zealand teachers who refuse the coronavirus vaccine will not be able to enter nurseries or school gardens starting next November 15. And, if they do, they’ll commit a crime. To confirm the decision on the ‘no jab, no job’ plan on October 28, reports The New Zealand Herald, the country’s education ministry. Furthermore, by January 1, 2022, all teachers must also have received the second dose.

“Only teachers who have had at least one vaccination will be able to have contact with children after November 15,” reads the NZ Herald, which reports the ministry’s statements on the subject: “Staff members who refuse to meet the requirements of vaccination – it says – they cannot return to work on site from November 16 and, if they do, they will commit a crime of infringement “, explains the ministry in reference to early childhood learning centers. “In this case – it continues – they will have to consult a staff member to determine why they are not vaccinated”, in addition to agreeing on alternative jobs “if it is possible”.

