Covid today Piedmont, 1,899 infections and 9 deaths: 9 March bulletin

I’m 1,899 new covid infections in Piedmont according to today’s bulletin, March 9. Also recorded 9 other deaths. The new cases of people tested positive are equal to 7.1% of 26,924 swabs performed, of which 22,587 antigenic. The total of positive cases becomes 998.178, of which 82.996 Alessandria, 45.773 Asti, 38.609 Biella, 132.785 Cuneo, 75.465 Novara, 530.780 Turin, 35.506 Vercelli, 35.894 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 4.920 residents outside the region but in charge of health facilities Piedmontese. The remaining 15,450 are under development and territorial assignment.

There are 31 hospitalized in intensive care (-6 compared to yesterday). Non-intensive care patients are 654 (-36 compared to yesterday). There are 41,547 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 15,894,147 (+26,924 compared to yesterday).

There are 9 deaths, of which 2 today of people diagnosed with Covid-19 reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The total therefore becomes 13,109 deaths tested positive for the virus, 1,760 Alessandria, 783 Asti, 500 Biella, 1,596 Cuneo, 1,052 Novara, 6,253 Turin, 606 Vercelli, 424 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, as well as 135 residents outside the region but died in Piedmont. The healed patients became a total of 942,837 (+1,765 compared to yesterday), divided as follows on a provincial basis: 78,098 Alessandria, 43,688 Asti, 36,924 Biella, 126,727 Cuneo, 72,585 Novara, 504,894 Turin, 33,418 Vercelli, 33,802 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 3,785 extra-region and 8,916 in the definition phase.