Covid today Piedmont, 2,244 infections and 4 deaths: March 10 bulletin

There are 2,244 new Covid-19 infections registered today, March 10, in Piedmont, according to data from the Region’s bulletin. 31,503 swabs performed, of which 26,930 antigenic. There are 4 deaths, none of them today. There are 29 hospitalized in intensive care (-2 compared to yesterday). Patients not in intensive care are 635 (-19 compared to yesterday). There are 42,066 people in home isolation.

The total of positive cases becomes 1,000,422, of which 83,298 Alessandria, 45,871 Asti, 38,672 Biella, 132,964 Cuneo, 75,617 Novara, 531,933 Turin, 35,612 Vercelli, 36,030 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 4,934 residents outside the region but in the care of Piedmont health facilities. The remaining 15,491 are under development and territorial assignment.

The total number of deceased becomes 13,113, 1,760 Alessandria, 783 Asti, 500 Biella, 1,597 Cuneo, 1,052 Novara, 6,256 Turin, 606 Vercelli, 424 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, as well as 135 residents outside the region who died in Piedmont. The healed patients became a total of 944,579 (+1,742 compared to yesterday), 78,290 Alessandria, 43,751 Asti, 36,980 Biella, 126,882 Cuneo, 72,713 Novara, 505,837 Turin, 33,499 Vercelli, 33,883 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 3,799 extraregion and 8,945 in phase of definition.