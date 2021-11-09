Health

Covid today Singapore, stop to free treatment for those without vaccines

In Singapore those who do not get vaccinated by choice and fall ill with Covid-19 will have to pay their medical expenses starting from 8 December. A move that NGO Health Minister Ye Kung described as an “important signal” to push everyone to immunize, in a press conference held by the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19 of which he is co-chair.

In Singapore the unvaccinated at this time constitute the majority of patients requiring intensive hospital care and contribute disproportionately to the pressure on the state’s health resources. The government currently pays full medical bills for Covid-19 for all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, except for those who tested positive immediately after returning from an overseas trip. The new measure applies only to those who choose not to be vaccinated despite being medically fit and that they will be admitted to hospitals and facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 starting from 8 December.

Those who are only partially vaccinated will not be charged for Covid-19 costs until December 31st, in order to allow you to complete the vaccination process. Non-vaccinated people will still be able to take advantage of the normal ways of financing health care, where applicable.

