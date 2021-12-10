Covid today South Korea, third early dose at 3 months

For the third consecutive day, South Korea records more than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus and exceeds 500,000 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. “Extraordinary” measures could be needed, premier Kim Boo-kyum admitted. “Our priority is the rapid administration of vaccines”, repeated Prime Minister Kim in a country where – according to Yonhap data – 81% of the population has received two doses of a vaccine against Covid-19 and more than 10% also underwent the ‘booster’ dose. And, the agency reports, the government has announced that it will reduce the interval between the primary vaccination course and the ‘booster’ dose to three months – from the current four, five –. The request to hospitals is to make more beds available for Covid patients with the aim of having almost 1,900 more beds in 165 healthcare facilities. “We urgently need hospital beds to treat severe patients, which increase alarmingly“If the picture does not improve, he added,” the government will only have to implement stricter physical distancing measures. “

According to data from the Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (Kdca), reported by the Yonhap agency, 7,022 new infections have been confirmed, bringing the total to 503,606 since the health emergency began. The Kdca also confirmed a total of 63 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, 15 ‘imported’ and 48 local broadcast “. The bulletin also reports another 53 deaths, with the overall toll now speaking of 4,130 victims.

On Wednesday, 7,174 cases were confirmed, a worrying record for South Korea. There are 852 Covid patients in serious condition and the pressure on hospitals is growing, especially on intensive care.