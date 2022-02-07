Covid today Switzerland, almost 70 thousand infections in 3 days

Almost 70 thousand coronavirus infections and 20 deaths in Switzerland in the last 3 days according to the numbers of the bulletin relating to the weekend. According to data released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), 238 people have been hospitalized. A week ago, the UFSP reported 89,453 cases, 26 deaths and 219 hospitalizations. Covid patients occupy 24.90% of available ICU places, with an occupancy rate of 74.50%.

According to the UFSP, the results of 184,414 tests have been transmitted in the last 72 hours. The positivity rate is 37.2%, up from 34.7% last week. The reproduction rate, which is about ten days behind the other data, stands at 0.92. The Omicron variant accounts for 98.6% of cases. In the last 14 days, the total number of infections was 872,307, or 10,015.75 per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,433,226 cases of Covid-19 have been laboratory confirmed on 4,604,359 tests carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In total there are 12,459 deaths and the number of people hospitalized stands at 44,233.

On the vaccine campaign front, 68.46% of Swiss people have already received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population over 12, the figure rises to 77.80%. Furthermore, 74.90% of the over 65s and 40.28% of the population received the ‘booster’ dose.