Covid today, the bulletin of 25 April 2022: 3,403 cases and 8 deaths in Emilia Romagna

Bologna, 25 April 2022 – i Covid infections in Emilia Romagna within 24 hours: yesterday there were 5,190, while today there are 3,403. However, the swabs analyzed were about half of those of yesterday, 8,927, which brings the positivity rate to 38.1%. The deaths recorded today are unfortunately still 8, while hospitalizations increase both in intensive care (+2) and in other Covid departments (+53). There are also nearly 4,900 more cured and 1,500 fewer active cases.

“Remove the indoor masks? “The circulation of the contagion is high, I would keep it still and it should be removed gradually over time in all public places, to eliminate them I would go ahead with progression. “The virologist told Rai Radio1, guest of Un Giorno da Pecora Fabrizio Pregliasco, IRCSS medical director of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan. “From a medical point of view, I suggest you keep the mask another month or so“he stressed.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,390,164 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,403 more than yesterday, out of a total of 8,927 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,430 molecular and 3,497 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of swabs facts is 38.1%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected. The average age of new positives today is 47.7 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 691 new cases (out of a total of 286,982 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (585 out of 156.760) e Modena (571 out of 215,383); then Parma (376 out of 115,365) e Ferrara (234 out of 96,401); so Ravenna (228 out of 128,563), Rimini (211 out of 132,099), Forlì (135 out of 64,786), Piacenza (131 out of 73,502), the Imola district (125 out of 42,885) and, finally, Cesena, with 116 with new positive cases out of a total of 77,438 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, there are 8 deaths: 1 in the province of Parma (an 84-year-old man), 1 in the province of Modena (a 100-year-old woman), 4 in the province of Bologna (three women of 84, 93, 94 years and a man of 80 years respectively), 1 in the province of Ferrara (a 95-year-old man), 1 in the province of Rimini (a 78-year-old man). There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena is in the Imola district. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,548.

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 38 (+2 compared to yesterday, +5.6%), the average age is 66.1 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,475 (+53 compared to yesterday, + 3.7%), average age 76.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged); 4 a Reggio Emilia (+2); 4 a Modena (unchanged); 15 a Bologna (+1); 2 a Ferrara (unchanged); 4 a Ravenna (-1); 1 a Forlì (unchanged); 5 a Rimini (unchanged from yesterday). No ICU admission a Cesena (like yesterday) ea Imola (like yesterday).

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 57.830 (-1.495). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 56,317 (-1,550), the 97.4% of the total number of active cases. Instead, people as a whole heal I am 4,890 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,315,786.

I’m 24,878 new Covid cases recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 56,263 yesterday and, above all, 18,380 last Monday. The swabs processed are 138,803 (yesterday 326,211) so the positivity rate rises from 17.2 to 17.9%. The dead today are 93 (yesterday 79) for a total of 162,781 since the beginning of the pandemic. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Ordinary hospitalizations become 10,050, or 155 more than yesterday, while intensive care remains 416, like yesterday, with 26 admissions a day.

