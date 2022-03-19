Covid today: the infections in Italy of 19 March. Bulletin from the regions – Chronicle

Rome, 19 March 2022 – The new infections of Covid in Italy, but the epidemiological curve is still growing. The data of the new bulletin of the Ministry of Health (here all the issues of March 18th), however, mark a decline in both deaths and hospitalizations. The report of the Higher Institute of Health underlines that the incidence of infections has risen to 725 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (510 last week) and the transmissibility index Rt has gone from 0.84 to 0.94, but in the meantime Marche, Calabria and Lazio they are preparing to return to the white zone from Monday. In the yellow zone, therefore, only al will remain Sardiniabut the color system is still destined to be permanently archived starting from April 1st.

Covid vaccine: new data on effectiveness. After when the protection with Omicron drops

Summary

in the meantime the China record the first ones two deaths for Coronavirus in over a year. The country is facing the worst wave of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. In the country today, 4,051 new cases have been registered, down from 4,365 the day before. But the infections also run in Europe: in the last seven days in Great Britain over 534,000 new cases were registered, marking a 44% increase; in FranceLooking only at young people, 52,669 students tested positive for the virus, or 12,176 more than last week. And in Germany there is talk of the sixth wave with the Robert Koch Institut which reports 297,845 new infections confirmed in the laboratory (data of March 17), 226 new deaths and +2,097 new hospitalizations.

THE new cases of Covid in Italy are 74,024, against the 76,250 of yesterday but above all the 53,825 of last Saturday: an increase on a weekly basis of 40%. The processed swabs are 478,051 (yesterday 490,883), with a positivity rate that remains stable at 15.5%. There are 85 deaths (yesterday 165): it is the lowest number since last December 26th. The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic are 157,692. Admissions return to drop: the intensive therapies they are 3 fewer (yesterday +1) with 56 entries of the day, and they are a total of 471, while hospitalizations ordinary units decreased by 84 units (yesterday +6), 8,319 in all.

The region with the highest number of infections today is still the Lazio with 8,986 infections, followed by Lombardy (+8.052), Campania (+7.903), Puglia (+7.392), and Veneto (+6.831). The total cases come to 13,800,179. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 48,385 (46,408 yesterday) for a total that rises to 12,494,968. The currently positive figures are still increasing, 27,298 more (yesterday +32,004), and rise to 1,147,519. Of these 1,138,729 patients are in home isolation.

In Lazio register 8,986 new positive cases (-18) compared to 3,489 swabs (9,504 molecular swabs and 43,985 antigenic swabs). I’m 5 deaths (-7), 1,012 hospitalized (-3), 76 intensive care (+1) and +6,073 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.7%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,165. Among the new cases is also the mayor Roberto Gualtieri. “I am fine and I am in self-isolation. I will continue to work from home”, said the mayor of the capital.

I’m 8,052 the new positives in Lombardy compared to 67,165 swabs, for which the positivity rate decreased to 12% ((yesterday 12.5%). The number of people admitted to intensive care is stable (58), while those in the other departments are growing (+22, 880). There are 17 deaths for a total of 39,043 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases by province are 2,843 in Milan, 472 in Bergamo, 890 in Brescia, 589 in Como, 261 in Cremona, 279 in Lecco, 132 in Lodi, 291 in Mantua, 633 in Monza and Brianza, in Pavia 403, in Sondrio 115 and Varese 794.

In Campaniain the last 24 hours, they registered 7,903 positives to the Coronavirus (6,579 to the antigen test and 1,324 to the molecular swab), data that takes into account the update on the quarantine and isolation measures of the Ministry of Health. I’m 2 deaths in the last 48 hours. The swabs processed yesterday were 41,318 of which 30,240 antigenic and 11,078 molecular tests. The regional bed report reports 631 intensive care beds available, 37 of which are occupied while the hospital beds available, including Covid beds and private offer 3,160, of which 588 are occupied.

In Puglia register 7,392 new cases of Coronavirus on 33,982 tests (21.7% positivity) e 4 dead. The number of currently positive (99,911) is close to 100 thousand. To date, 570 people are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 28 in intensive care. The new cases were identified 2,251 in the province of Bari, 491 in BAT, 644 in Brindisi, 984 in Foggiano, 2,177 in the province of Lecce, 779 in that of Taranto. Another 47 infected are resident outside the region while the province relating to another 19 cases is being defined.

New growth in Covid cases in Veneto: the new infections have been 6,831 (compared to 6,061 yesterday) in the last 24 hours, 8 the victims (compared to 13 yesterday). The total number of those who have contracted the virus since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 1,414,989, that of deaths to 14,036. A leap forward for the figure of currently positive subjects, 65,378 (+ 1,567). On the other hand, the situation in hospitals is more or less stable: the Covid patients hospitalized in the medical area are 731 (-33), those in intensive care 60 (+5).

I’m 6,107 new cases of Coronavirus in Sicily (yesterday 5,946), compared to 40,165 swabs carried out, out of a total of 11,405,138 since the beginning of the emergency. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 15 deaths (yesterday 19) bringing the total of victims on the island to 9,848. The number of positives currently in the region is 233,166 (-555) while people hospitalized with symptoms are 852, of which 58 are in intensive care. There are 232,256 patients in home isolation. The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 656,823 (+8395). These are the new cases divided by province: Palermo 1.777, Catania 908, Messina 1.787, Syracuse 524, Ragusa 626, Trapani 781, Agrigento 807, Caltanissetta 492 and Enna 153.

THE new cases Covid registered in Tuscany in the last 24 hours are 5,489 on 32,319 tests of which 7,543 molecular swabs and 24,776 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.98% (61.0% on first diagnoses). Compared to yesterday, infections are decreasing in the face of a slightly lower number of tests for a positivity rate that clearly falls: in the previous report the cases were 5,689 out of 32,596 swabs, with an incidence of new positives of 17.45 % (63.7% on first diagnoses). The currently positive are 41,732, + 4.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 719 (10 more than yesterday), of which 32 in intensive care (3 more). Today they register 11 new deaths. There are a total of 41,013 people in isolation at home.

In Emilia Romagna register 3,904 positives more than yesterday, out of a total of 20,046 swabs performed in the last 24 hours (10,153 molecular and 9,893 rapid antigenic). Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19.5%. The patients currently hospitalized in intensive care are 51 (-1 compared to yesterday, -1.9%), in the other Covid departments they are 867 (-98 compared to yesterday, -10.2%). THE deaths today are 5, bringing the total to 16,143 since the start of the epidemic. The total number of people healed are 2,128 more than yesterday and reach 1,181,602.

I’m 2,920 more than yesterday, the people who tested positive for Covid in Calabria out of 13,946 swabs performed. In the region so far there have been 262,006 cases. Compared to yesterday, the ratio of swabs made to positive swabs drops (from 22.43% to 20.94%). Since the beginning of the emergency deaths are 2.218 (+2 compared to yesterday), 197,487 recovered (+1,131 compared to yesterday), currently 365 hospitalizations are in the medical area (+6 compared to yesterday) and 14 in intensive care (-1 compared to yesterday). The currently positive ones are 62,301 (+1,787).

In Piedmont I’m 2,736 new cases of Covid, with a positive rate of 8.5%, up from 7.6% yesterday. The processed swabs are 32,273, of which 28,900 are antigenic. The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing: in intensive care -1, the total drops to 22, in the other wards – 8, total to 575. Three deaths, one that took place today; new cases of healing are 1,926, people in home isolation are 47,417, currently positive 48,014. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,021,791 positive cases, 13,150 deaths, 960,627 healed.

Keep climbing in Marche the incidence of positives per 100 thousand inhabitants: on the last day 2,560 cases detected and the incidence went from 1,063.21 to 1,133.01. Overall, 7,150 swabs were performed, of which 5,751 in the diagnostic course (44.5% positive) and 1,399 in the course cured. There are 446 people with symptoms. The province of Ancona scored 778 positives; the provinces of Macerata (488), Pesaro Urbino (418), Ascoli Piceno (390) and Fermo (367) follow by absolute number; 119 cases from outside the region. The victims are four. There are also 196 (+5) patients assisted in hospitals and 27 (-11) in emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 9 patients (-1) and the bed occupancy rate is 3.5%. There are 52 (+1) patients in the semi-intensive areas and 135 (+5) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with the occupation of beds in the medical area at 18.43%.

In Abruzzo register 1,969 new positives to Covid, of which 1437 emerged from antigen tests, and one death (dating back to recent days and communicated only today by the ASL). 248,412 recovered (+474), 38170 currently positive (+1494), 256 hospitalized in the medical area (+3), 13 in intensive care (+1). There are 37,901 people in home isolation (+1490).

In Umbria the new cases drop below 2 thousand (today they are 1,989) but hospitalizations are rising: 190 (+11 in one day), of which you are in intensive care (+3). Two dead in Sardinia, where another 1,925 cases have been identified. In Liguria the new cases amount to 1,582, the deaths are three. On the other hand, there are 1,179 new infections in Friuli Venezia Giuliawhere there are two more deaths and patients admitted to intensive care drop to 5. La Basilicata today scores 1,007 new positives and one victim. In the last 24 hours the cases in South Tyrol were 605, in Trentino instead they are 425. Finally in Molise the new positives are 433, while in Valle d’Aosta I’m 48.