Covid today Tuscany, 4,458 infections and 12 deaths: April 6 bulletin

There are 4,458 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 6 April 2022, according to numbers and data from the region’s covid bulletin. There are another 12 deaths.

The new positive cases bring the total to 1,009,829 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 950,942 (94.2% of total cases). Today 7,036 molecular swabs and 21,773 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.5% tested positive. On the other hand, 6,878 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 64.8% were positive. The current positives are today 49,301, -1.3% compared to yesterday. There are 924 hospitalized (30 fewer than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (3 fewer). There are 12 new deaths: 9 men and 3 women with an average age of 79.8 years (4 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto) .

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of the 4,458 new positives today is approximately 45 years (18% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

Overall, 48,377 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (597 fewer than yesterday, minus 1.2%).

A total of 924 people are hospitalized (30 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.1%), 43 in intensive care (3 fewer than yesterday, minus 6.5%).

There are 950,942 people healed overall (5,073 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 950,942 (5,073 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

9,586 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,027 in Florence, 806 in Prato, 863 in Pistoia, 626 in Massa Carrara, 899 in Lucca, 1,027 in Pisa, 700 in Livorno, 639 in Arezzo, 512 in Siena, 362 in Grosseto, 125 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.