Covid today Tuscany, 5,203 infections: bulletin March 16

There are 5,203 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, March 16, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated on Telegram by governor Eugenio Giani. 10 other deaths reported. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 5,203 out of 30,993 tests of which 7,861 molecular swabs and 23,132 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.79% (59.4% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 8,751,947 of which 2,328,346 booster doses.

New cases are 0.6% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 866,257 (95.2% of total cases). Today 7,861 molecular swabs and 23,132 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.8% were positive. On the other hand, 8,755 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 59.4% were positive. The currently positive today are 34,652, + 7.6% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 699 (9 more than yesterday), of which 31 in intensive care (4 less). Today there are 10 new deaths: 6 men and 4 women with an average age of 82.3 years.