Covid today Tuscany, 5,469 infections and 17 deaths: March 25 bulletin

There are 5,469 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, March 25, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 17 deaths. The new cases, 1,906 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,563 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 956,549 of the positives since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.6% more than the total of the previous day. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 898,999 (94% of total cases). Today 8,571 molecular swabs and 25,219 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.2% were positive. On the other hand, 8,530 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 64.1% were positive. The currently positive ones are 48,128 today, + 1.7% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 806 (1 less than yesterday), of which 30 in intensive care (2 less). Today there are 17 new deaths: 13 men and 4 women with an average age of 86.6 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 5,469 new positives today is approximately 43 years (20% are under 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 19% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,906 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,563 by rapid antigenic test). There are 271,342 total cases to date in Florence (1,286 more than yesterday), 68,557 in Prato (242 more), 77,780 in Pistoia (339 more), 45,256 in Massa (334 more), 99,785 in Lucca (676 more), 108,892 in Pisa (569 more), 82,577 in Livorno (546 more), 87,785 in Arezzo (586 more), 65,030 in Siena (498 more), 48,990 in Grosseto (393 more).

555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions. There are 1,907 cases found today in the ASL Center, 2,085 in the North West, 1,477 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 25,903 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 23,893 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 27,177 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 26,798, Arezzo with 26,088, the lowest Grosseto with 22,488. Overall, 47,322 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (815 more than yesterday, plus 1.8%).

There are 5,413 (223 fewer than yesterday, minus 4%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (Asl Centro 786, North West 2.272, South East 2.355). The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 806 (1 less than yesterday, minus 0.1%), 30 in intensive care (2 less than yesterday, minus 6.3%).

The total number of people healed are 898,999 (4,638 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 898,999 (4,638 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 17 new deaths: 13 men and 4 women with an average age of 86.6 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 5 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 2 in Lucca, 3 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 3 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto. 9,422 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,979 in Florence, 792 in Prato, 853 in Pistoia, 620 in Massa Carrara, 877 in Lucca, 1,010 in Pisa, 689 in Livorno, 633 in Arezzo, 492 in Siena, 354 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region. The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 255.1 x100,000 residents against 267.5 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region).

As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (326.6 x100.000), Prato (298.6 x100.000) and Florence (298.4 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (162.5 x100.000).