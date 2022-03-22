Covid today Tuscany, 6,778 infections and 20 deaths: March 22 bulletin

There are 6,778 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, March 22, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 20 deaths. The new Covid cases, 1,344 confirmed with molecular swab and 5,434 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 940,354 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.7% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.6% and reached 886,414 (94.3% of total cases). Today 8,140 molecular swabs and 34,380 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.9% were positive. Instead, 10,106 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 67.1% tested positive. The currently positive are 44,575 today, + 3.5% compared to yesterday. There are 790 hospitalized (21 more than yesterday), of which 33 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 20 new deaths: 10 men and 10 women with an average age of 81.3 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 6,778 new positives today is approximately 39 years (21% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 35% between 40 and 59, 18% between 60 and 79, 5% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,344 confirmed with molecular swab and 5,434 by rapid antigenic test). There are 267,734 total cases to date in Florence (1,349 more than yesterday), 67,904 in Prato (244 more), 76,812 in Pistoia (403 more), 44,212 in Massa (470 more), 97,690 in Lucca (947 more), 107,136 in Pisa (777 more), 80,929 in Livorno (624 more), 86,040 in Arezzo (733 more), 63,532 in Siena (709 more), 47,810 in Grosseto (522 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 2,085 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 2,729 in the North West, 1,964 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 25,464 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 23,457 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 26,815 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 26,465, Pisa with 25,632, the lowest Grosseto with 21,947.

Overall, 43,785 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,493 more than yesterday, plus 3.5%).

There are 5,556 (86 fewer than yesterday, minus 1.5%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (Asl Centro 847, North West 2.192, South East 2.517).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 790 (21 more than yesterday, plus 2.7%), 33 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

The total people healed are 886,414 (5,244 more than yesterday, plus 0,6%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 886,414 (5,244 more compared to yesterday, more 0.6%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 20 new deaths: 10 men and 10 women with an average age of 81.3 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 7 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 3 in Pistoia, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 3 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto.

9,365 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,963 in Florence, 790 in Prato, 850 in Pistoia, 620 in Massa Carrara, 870 in Lucca, 1,002 in Pisa, 686 in Livorno, 631 in Arezzo, 486 in Siena, 345 in Grosseto, 122 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 253.6 x100,000 residents against 266.6 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (326.6 x100.000), Prato (297.8 x100.000) and Florence (296.8 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (158.4 x100.000).