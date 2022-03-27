Covid today Tuscany, March 27 bulletin: 4,145 new infections, 6 deaths – Chronicle

Florence, March 27, 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new cases 4.145 registered in the region in the last 24 hours. The data emerges from a total of 28,279 tests carried out, of which 8,192 molecular swabs and 20,087 rapid tests.

The infectious doctor Andreoni: “Risks at Easter” – The virologist: “An unvaccinated person can infect 18”

The rate of new positives on the tampons made it is 14.66%. The new daily positives detected are down compared to yesterday (they were 4,814) on almost 5,000 fewer swabs (yesterday there were 33,064 of which 6,883 molecular swabs and 26,181 rapid tests), however the ratio between positives and swabs remains substantially stable and goes back slightly, just 0.1% (yesterday it was 14.56%).

Hospitalization and intensive care

The hospitalized are 823 (14 more than yesterday), of which 34 in intensive care (3 more).

6 dead

Today there are 6 new deaths: 4 men and 2 women with an average age of 79.3 years.

The average age of the new positives

The average age of the 4,145 new positives today is approximately 40 years (21% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 19% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

Positivity rate

Today 8,192 molecular swabs and 20,087 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.7% were positive. On the other hand, 7,676 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 54% were positive. The currently positive are 47,913 today, -1.1% compared to yesterday.

The infectious disease specialist Andreoni: “Risks of resurgence at Easter” – The virologist: “An unvaccinated person can infect 18”

The map of the contagion

There are 273,353 total cases to date a Florence (935 more than yesterday), 68.972 a lawn (187 more), 78,345 a Pistoia (267 more), 45.815 a Mass (281 more), 101,036 a Lucca (598 more), 109,946 a Pisa (492 more), 83,482 a Livorno (438 more), 88,650 ad Arezzo (380 more), 65,731 a Siena (293 more), 49,623 a Grosseto (274 more).