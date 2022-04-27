Covid today Wednesday 27 April 2022 Lombardy and Italy: new cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Other diseases are popping up and the related alarms sound – acute hepatitis that is affecting dozens of children in Europe but also the new version of avian flu with the first confirmed case in China – but, experts recommend, we must not let our guard down on the Covid front. Maybe thinking that the pandemic ended coinciding with May 1st, the day in which our country will be set aside, hopefully forever, a number of limitations taken to contain the spread of Sars-CoV-2 infection. Those linked at the green pass exhibitionbecause what about the use of the mask indoors the government has announced the extension of the obligation for another month. Via the protective device par excellence, therefore, from 1 June, the deadline in which the imposition will change into a “strong recommendation”.

The situation in Lombardy

Lombardy is the region with the newest cases registered todayWednesday 27 April: there are 13,110. The deaths counted during the day, on the other hand, are 26. The processed swabs are 94,678: the positivity rate is 13.8%, an increase of two percentage points compared to yesterday, but on the line of the days preceding the 25 April bridge. The pressure on hospitals slightly increases: there are 35 patients in intensive care, -2 compared to yesterday, in the medical areas there are 1,251 (+36).

These are the data province by province: Milan: 4.400 of which 1.794 in Milan city, Bergamo: 933, Brescia: 1.672, Como: 1.005, Cremona: 562, Lecco: 567, Lodi: 217, Mantua: 846, Monza and Brianza: 1.280, Pavia: 715, Sondrio: 186, Varese: 1.289.

Yesterday, Tuesday 26 April, there were 2,715 new cases in the region, with 22 deaths. The main factor was the decrease in the balance of intensive care admissions (-5).

The evolution of the contagion in Italy

Today, Wednesday 27 April, in Italy there are 87,940 cases and 186 deaths. The number of hospitalized in ordinary wards (-173) and in intensive care (-15) is decreasing. The swabs processed are 554,526, the rate of positivity goes down again: it is at 15.9%. Yesterday, Tuesday 26 April, there was close to 30 thousand infections in the country: there were, in all, 29,575 with 146 victims. Positive rate down to 16.2%.

Basilicata There are 1,149 positives on over 4,000 swabs carried out in the region. A victim is also registered. Six more people are hospitalized in the ordinary wards, but the intensive care units are empty.

Bolzano autonomous province In South Tyrol today there are 683 cases and one death. Down the hospitalizations in the ordinary wards (-2) and in intensive care (-1)

Calabria 3,057 cases have been ascertained today, with a positive index of 22.33% on swabs performed. Six deaths in the last 24 hours, 13 more hospitalizations in ordinary wards, one less in intensive care.

Campania The Crisis Unit of the region reports that the positives of the day are 10,785. The tests are 50,908 of which 42,773 antigenic and 8,135 molecular. Four deaths in the last 48 hours.

Emilia Romagna In the last 24 hours there have been 2,972 new cases of Covid and 16 deaths. The positivity rate is 10.6%. There are 37 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care (-1 compared to yesterday), those in the other Covid departments are 1,344 (-184 compared to yesterday).

Friuli Venezia Giulia Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia a total of 1,533 new infections have been detected. The victims counted today are 6.

Lazio There are 156,473 people currently positive for Covid-19, of which 1,177 are hospitalized, 66 in intensive care and 155,230 in home isolation. The positives of the day are 8,692 new positive cases, while 23 deaths. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards descend (-4).

Liguria There are 2,076 new cases of Covid positivity in Liguria, with the positivity rate down to 15.3%. Down the hospitalizations: -11 in the medical area, -2 in intensive care. Four victims.

Marche In the last 24 hours, 2,854 cases of Covid-19 have been identified. There are 4 registered deaths in hospitals there are 4 fewer people (one less in intensive care)

Puglia There are 8,030 new Covid patients, most of which detected in the province of Bari, where there are 2,915 more positivity than yesterday. The deaths counted during the day are 24. Down the balance of patients in hospitals: -12 in non-critical area, -1 in intensive care

Sardinia From the island comes the data on 2,862 new cases, with two victims. The number of patients admitted to the medical area decreased (-2).

Tuscany In the last 24 hours, 5,653 positive cases have been recorded, to which are added – unfortunately – 13 deaths. Intensive care stable, while 25 fewer people are hospitalized in ordinary wards.

Trento autonomous province No deaths and 576 new infections for Covid in Trentino. There are 84 patients admitted to the hospital, of which 3 are in resuscitation. SSalt inputs-outputs to zero.

Umbria On the last day, 1,127 new infections emerged. Zero, however, the dead, as has been the case since 22 April. Hospitals are emptied: six fewer patients (one fewer in intensive care.

Valle d’Aosta Two deaths and 135 new positive cases at Covid-19 in Valle d’Aosta. There are currently 23 positive patients admitted to hospital.

Veneto The new cases are close to 10 thousand: 9,666. The deaths recorded during the day are 20. The opposite trend as regards hospitalizations: positive balance in the ordinary wards (+19), while the patients in intensive care decrease (-5).