Covid today Wednesday 27 April 2022 Lombardy and Italy: new cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Other diseases are popping up and the related alarms sound – acute hepatitis that is affecting dozens of children in Europe but also the new version of avian flu with the first confirmed case in China – but, experts recommend, we must not let our guard down on the Covid front. Maybe thinking that the pandemic ended coinciding with May 1st, the day in which our country will be set aside, hopefully forever, a number of limitations taken to contain the spread of Sars-CoV-2 infection. Those linked at the green pass exhibitionbecause what about the use of the mask indoors the government has announced the extension of the obligation for another month. Via the protective device par excellence, therefore, from 1 June, the deadline in which the imposition will change into a “strong recommendation”.

The situation in Lombardy

Yesterday, Tuesday 26 April, there were 2,715 new cases in the region, with 22 deaths. The main factor was the decrease in the balance of intensive care admissions (-5).

The evolution of the contagion in Italy

Yesterday, Tuesday 26 April, there was close to 30 thousand infections in the country: there were, in all, 29,575 with 146 victims. Positive rate down to 16.2%.

Data from the regions

Bolzano autonomous province In South Tyrol today there are 683 cases and one death. Down the hospitalizations in the ordinary wards (-2) and in intensive care (-1)

Calabria 3,057 cases have been ascertained today, with a positive index of 22.33% on swabs performed. Six deaths in the last 24 hours, 13 more hospitalizations in ordinary wards, one less in intensive care.

Campania The Crisis Unit of the region reports that the positives of the day are 10,785. The tests are 50,908 of which 42,773 antigenic and 8,135 molecular. Four deaths in the last 48 hours.

Lazio There are 156,473 people currently positive for Covid-19, of which 1,177 are hospitalized, 66 in intensive care and 155,230 in home isolation. The positives of the day are 8,692 new positive cases, while 23 deaths. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards descend (-4).

Marche In the last 24 hours, 2,854 cases of Covid-19 have been identified. There are 4 registered deaths in hospitals there are 4 fewer people (one less in intensive care)

Puglia There are 8,030 new Covid patients, most of which detected in the province of Bari, where there are 2,915 more positivity than yesterday. The deaths counted during the day are 24. Down the balance of patients in hospitals: -12 in non-critical area, -1 in intensive care

Sardinia From the island comes the data on 2,862 new cases, with two victims. The number of patients admitted to the medical area decreased (-2).

Tuscany In the last 24 hours, 5,653 positive cases have been recorded, to which are added – unfortunately – 13 deaths. Intensive care stable, while 25 fewer people are hospitalized in ordinary wards.

Umbria On the last day, 1,127 new infections emerged. Zero, however, the dead, as has been the case since 22 April. Hospitals are emptied: six fewer patients (one fewer in intensive care.

Valle d’Aosta Two deaths and 135 new positive cases at Covid-19 in Valle d’Aosta. There are currently 23 positive patients admitted to hospital.

Veneto The new cases are close to 10 thousand: 9,666. The deaths recorded during the day are 20. The opposite trend as regards hospitalizations: positive balance in the ordinary wards (+19), while the patients in intensive care decrease (-5).