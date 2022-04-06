Covid, today’s Italy bulletin: April 6 data on infections, deaths and hospitalizations

Rome, April 6, 2022 – I am 69,278 the new infected by Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, down compared to yesterday (88,173); deaths also decreased, 150 (yesterday they were 194), while 69,837 were cured. And compared to 461,448 swabs carried out (588,576 yesterday), the positivity rate remains unchanged at 15%. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Data relating to intensive care (-5) and ordinary hospitalizations (-82) also decreased. There are 136,076,558 doses of vaccine administered in total.

According to daily monitoring Agenas, in the last 24 hours, in Italy, the occupancy of places in hospital wards of ‘non-critical area’ by patients with Covid-19 has stopped at 16% daily (a year ago it was 43%) but rises 42% in Umbria and over 20% in other 7 regions: Calabria (34%), Basilicata (26%), Sicily (27%), Marche (23%), Puglia (24%), Abruzzo (23%) , Sardinia (21%). The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is stable at 5% in Italy (a year ago it was 41%) but decreases in 5 regions Friuli Venezia Giulia (at 3%), Pa Trento (3%), Piedmont (4%) ), Sardinia (11%) and Sicily (6%).

Instead, according to the latest WHO bulletin which dedicates a section to variants, Omicron BA.2 has definitely supplanted Omicron 1 and is now responsible for over 90% of Covid infections worldwide. In particular Omicron BA.2, in the last week of March is in 93.6% of the samples deposited on Gisaid, the open database of the genetic sequences of the virus; 4.8 are BA.1.1 while the ‘old’ Omicron 1 now counts just 0.94% of the samples. For Xe, early estimates suggest it has a 10% advantage in transmissibility over BA.2, but “the discovery requires further confirmation”.

Learn more: Fourth dose Covid vaccine: “No for everyone, yes to booster for over 80”. Here because

Summary

Omicron 2, peak of hospitalizations in England. Ricciardi: fake freedom falls on doctors

Meanwhile in Spain the government’s intention is to lift the obligation to wear masks in almost all enclosed spaces after April 19. The proposal was presented to the regions in the Inter-territorial Health Council.

There are 9,094 new cases of Covid in Lombardy, compared to 68,012 swabs, of which 13.3% was positive. In the last 24 hours 12 people have died, for a total of 39,359 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of hospitalized is decreasing: today there are 35 in intensive care, 4 less than yesterday; in the ordinary Covid wards there are instead 1,144 patients, 15 less than 24 hours ago.

Today in the Lazio out of 9,796 molecular swabs and 42,913 antigenic swabs for a total of 52,709 swabs, there are 7,782 new positive cases (-2,121), 9 deaths (-1), 1,152 hospitalized (+6), 81 intensive care (+3 ) and +5,383 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.7%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,898.

There are 7,277 new positives at Covid in Campania, out of 41,631 tests examined. The incidence rate drops to 17.47%, against 18.21% yesterday. Twelve new victims, of which ten in the last 48 hours and two dating back to previous days. The employment of intensive care units is decreasing, at 31 (-4) while that of hospitalizations (725) remains unchanged.

There are 6,989 positive people in Veneto in the last 24 hours, 1335 of which unearthed only in the province of Venice which today has the black jersey on this front, although all the largest cities in the Veneto are abundantly over a thousand. Currently 80128 people are in quarantine / isolation. 854 patients hospitalized in normal hospital wards (-9) while in intensive care there are 49 people (-2). 13 the victims of Covid which rise in total to 14223.

There are 5,773 new cases of coronavirus infections detected in Puglia on 34,757 daily tests recorded (incidence at 16.6%, yesterday it was 13.4%). There are 16 victims while of the 113,347 people currently positive, 688 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (two fewer than yesterday) and 36 (four fewer than yesterday) in intensive care. The most affected provinces are still Bari (1,974 infections) and Lecce (1,188). This is the distribution in the other provinces: Taranto: 876; Foggia: 687; Brindisi: 567; Bat Province: 397; residents outside the region, 54 and 30 from an undefined province.

Leap in coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna: the new cases return to over 5 thousand (5,343) on over 25 thousand swabs in the last 24 hours, average age 44 years. Admissions are stable in intensive care (38) while they are growing again in the Covid wards (1,222, 16 more patients). The region’s daily bulletin on the pandemic records 11 deaths with Covid. Active cases are 56,356 (+2,161), 97.8% in home isolation.

4,566 new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Sicily in the last 24 hours on an audience of 30,734 processed swabs. The data is contained in the daily bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, ISS and civil protection. The positivity rate on the island is 14.8%. The report also reports 23 deaths and 8,049 recoveries. As a result of these numbers, the calculation of the current infected in Sicily is 183,722, 2,895 less than yesterday. In hospitals 1,057 Covid patients, of which 56 in intensive care.

There are 4,458 new cases of Coronavirus in the 24 hours in Tuscany on 28,809 tests of which 7,036 molecular swabs and 21,773 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.47% (64.8% on first diagnoses). Compared to yesterday, the number of positives is lower (they were 5,974) but the number of tests carried out is also lower (they were 39,315), consequently the rate remains substantially stable (it was 15.20%).

There are 3,368, of which 2936 in antigen tests, the new positives at Covid in Piedmont. The swabs carried out are 27,799, of which 24,239 antigen tests, the positive swabs ratio is 12.1%. Ordinary hospitalizations 622 (-5 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 26 (-1 compared to yesterday). There are 5 deaths of people diagnosed with Covid.

There are 2,342 more people who tested positive for Covid in than yesterday Calabria out of 11,611 swabs performed. In the region, 2,727,008 swabs have been performed so far, the total number of positives is 311,225 (yesterday they were 308,883). Compared to yesterday, the ratio of swabs made to positive swabs drops (from 22.58% to 20.17%). Since the beginning of the emergency the deaths are 2,348 (+8) while the recovered are 228,661 (+2,090). Currently there are 347 hospitalizations in the medical area (-17) and 21 in intensive care (+1). The currently positive are 80,216 (+244).

In Sardinia today there are 1,989 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 1599 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 11,051 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 24 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 323 (-7). There are 29,950 cases of home isolation (-134). There are 4 deaths.

There are 1,982 new cases of Covid today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency to 326,601. Of today’s positives, 1,281 were identified by rapid antigen testing. There is also the death of a 90-year-old from the province of Teramo. The total death toll since the start of the pandemic rises to 3,116. There are 309 (-14 compared to yesterday) patients hospitalized in the medical area and 17 (+2) those in intensive care. There are 42,354 people in solitary confinement (+67 compared to yesterday). In the last 24 hours, 4,282 molecular swabs and 10,812 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate is 13.13 percent.

For the second consecutive day, the incidence of coronavirus cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the Marche remains below one thousand: in the last 24 hours they have been registered 1,981 infections and the incidence dropped from 991.67 to 962.76. The percentage of positivity of the timelines of the diagnostic process (4,881) is 40.6%; a total of 6,275 tests were performed, including 1,394 in the course healed. In the province of Ancona 610 cases have been detected; followed by the provinces of Pesaro Urbino (370), Ascoli Piceno (353), Macerata (320) and Fermo (252); 76 infected people from outside the region. Among the last positives are 443 people with symptoms; the cases include 658 close positive contacts, 482 domestic contacts, 19 in a school / training setting, 6 in a living / social setting, 5 in a work setting, 2 each in a care and health setting; out of 359 positives an epidemiological investigation is still in progress. The 25-44 age group still has the highest number of cases (538) followed by those 45-59 years (472) and 60-69 years (235).

The new cases in Liguria are 1,518, emerged from 10,455 swabs (2437 molecular and 8018 antigenic tests). The positivity rate is 14.51%. The current positives are 17,352, 187 more than yesterday. The number of hospitalized patients is slightly down (-5). Overall there are 253, of which 8 in intensive care and one of these is in pediatric age. The healed in 24 hours are 1,327. Four dead, all men between the ages of 80 and 92. There have been 5,217 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of a total of 10,328 tests and swabs, 1,133 positivity to Covid 19 were found, equal to 10.97%. In detail, 401 new infections (8.77%) were detected on 4,572 molecular swabs; out of 5,756 rapid antigenic tests 732 cases (12.72%). People admitted to intensive care drop to 4 (-1), patients in other departments drop to 136 (-7).

In Basilicata there are 704 infections in the last 24 hours, 518 in South Tyrol466 in Trentino. In Valle d’Aosta there were 90 cases.