Covid, today’s latest news from Italy and the world – Corriere.it

The latest news of Saturday 30 April. From 1 April in Italy the masks will only be used on public transport, in cinemas, theaters, sports halls, hospitals and RSA. In Shanghai, in strict lockdown for several weeks, the number of new Covid cases registered in 24 hours exceeds one thousand

– From tomorrow, Sunday 1 May, the green pass to access places and services will be eliminated in Italy and masks will remain mandatory only in some places until June 15. An order signed by Minister Speranza provides for this.

– On the other hand, with regard to public offices, a circular signed by Minister Brunetta regulates the rule – which recommends the mask, but does not oblige its use. For private workplaces, the protocols will be decided by agreements between companies and workers.

– In Shanghai, in China, over a thousand new cases of Covid were recorded in 24 hours, and 47 deaths.

12:33 pm – 6-year-old boy has a respiratory crisis and dies, he was positive for Covid

A 6-year-old child, positive for Covid, who died of a respiratory crisis. On Saturday morning the little boy, who lived in the province of Padua with his parents and little sister, could no longer breathe. He had been positive for a few days, the parents immediately called 118 and the doctors found the little boy unconscious: he died during the transport to the hospital and the prosecutor on duty ordered an autopsy.

09:00 – Beijing announces the tightening of restrictions

The Beijing authorities have announced new restrictions: among these there is the obligation to carry out an anti-Covid test to access numerous public spaces. A rule that comes on the first day of the long weekend of Labor Day, which is traditionally an opportunity for the Chinese to travel.

From tomorrow, Sunday 1 May, in Italy the rules for the containment of Covid will change: the masks will be mandatory only on public transport, in cinemas and theaters, in sports halls, in hospitals and in RSA. The obligation to wear it in public offices disappears (also for workers, as established by the circular of Minister Brunetta which recommends the use of protective devices but does not establish the obligation), in shops, at stadiums, in restaurants and in bar. The green pass also disappears and will no longer be used to access places or services.

07:00 – In Shanghai over a thousand new cases of Covid in 24 hours

The new cases of Covid registered in Shanghai in 24 hours exceed one thousand. There are 47 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic to 5,022. The city has been in a forced and very rigid lockdown for more than a month, when the first infections raised the alert of China, which has a zero tolerance policy towards the new coronavirus.