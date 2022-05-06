Covid, today’s latest news from Italy and the world | Iss: Rt index stable at 0.96, intensive care and wards employment drops

from



The latest news on Friday 6 May

• There were 48,266 new cases of Covid in Italy yesterday and 138 deaths. Both figures are down compared to Wednesday. The positive rate is stable (14.7%), hospitalizations are decreasing.

• WHO estimates that the virus has directly killed about 14.9 million people worldwide.

• Quite high probability of seeing the first variant vaccine approved in the EU by September, says Cavaleri, head of EMA’s vaccine task force.

• The US FDA will restrict the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine due to the risk of rare but severe thrombosis.

• The latest monitoring of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health reveals that the Rt index is stable at 0.96.

11:55 am – Election day, in June at the polls again with anti-Covid rules For the elections in June (Election day on 12, with Referendum and first round of administrative, with second round on June 26, polling stations open from 7 to 23 on Sunday on both days), voting will continue following the anti -Covid. This is foreseen by the decree law which was illustrated with a circular sent by the head of the Interior Ministry Department, Claudio Sgaraglia, to all the prefects. Even in this electoral round, therefore, the citizen, after having voted and folded the ballots, must personally insert them in their respective ballot boxes. In addition, specific hospital sections will be set up in the health facilities that host Covid departments. The exercise of voting at home is then permitted for voters subjected to home treatment or in quarantine. A fund of 38.2 million euros is foreseen for the sanitation of polling stations.

11:36 am – Usa, booster has halved infections in nursing homes In the United States, in February and March, the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine halved the risk of infection among nursing home residents, avoiding about 3,600 cases of Covid per week in this particularly fragile population. what emerges from a study by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in the weekly bulletin of the CDC. The research analyzed the data of about 15 thousand facilities for the elderly, which, since the beginning of the pandemic, have been sending data on infections to the CDCs on a weekly basis.

10:57 am – WHO: 7-15% hospitalized patients contract hospital infection For every 100 patients admitted to hospital, 7 in high-income countries and 15 in low- and middle-income countries contract a hospital infection. In the case of patients in intensive care, it reaches 30%. Of the sick who get infected in hospital, 1 in 10 dies. These are some of the data contained in the Global report on infection prevention and control published by the World Health Organization.

10:25 am – Iss: Rt index at 0.96, intensive occupation drops to 3.7% Declining in Italy the transmissibility index Rt for Covid-19: in the period from 13 to 26 April, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.96 (range 0.85– 1.07), substantially stable compared to the previous week. The weekly incidence nationally it marks 559 cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 699 in the previous week. what emerges from the monitoring data of the control room on the progress of the epidemic in Italy, released by the Higher Institute of Health. As for the hospital RTthe transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization below the epidemic threshold and substantially stable compared to the previous week: it is at 0.91 (0.88-0.94) as of April 26 against the value of 0.93 (0.90-0.96) detected on April 19. ICU employment rate drops to 3.7% against 3.8% on 28 April. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide drops to 14.5% from 15.6% the previous week. No Italian region classified as high risk from the weekly monitoring of the ISS. In particular, the Institute said, three Regions / Autonomous Provinces are classified at moderate risk; the rest are classified as low risk. Nine between Regions and Autonomous Provinces report at least a single resilience alert. One reports multiple resilience alerts.