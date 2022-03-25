Covid, today’s March 25 bulletin in Lombardy: 8,677 new infections and 21 deaths

Compared to 69,352 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, 8,677 new cases of coronavirus positivity in Lombardy are made, with a positivity rate of 12.5%.

There are 21 registered victims: thus the official number of deaths from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 39,162.

In the last 24 hours, admissions to intensive care have increased by 2 (43 hospitalized patients) and decreased by 9 in Covid wards (956 patients present).

Covid Italy, the bulletin of March 25: 75,616 new cases and 146 deaths March 25, 2022





Covid Lombardia, the bulletin of 25 March in Milan and in the other provinces

The new cases by province:

Milan: 2,940 of which 1,338 in the city of Milan;

Bergamo: 510;

Brescia: 1,086;

Como: 535;

Cremona: 246;

Lecco: 271;

Praise: 135;

Mantua: 409;

Monza and Brianza: 820;

Pavia: 431;

Sondrio: 121;

Varese: 848.