Covid, today’s March 25 bulletin in Lombardy: 8,677 new infections and 21 deaths

Compared to 69,352 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, 8,677 new cases of coronavirus positivity in Lombardy are made, with a positivity rate of 12.5%.
There are 21 registered victims: thus the official number of deaths from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 39,162.
In the last 24 hours, admissions to intensive care have increased by 2 (43 hospitalized patients) and decreased by 9 in Covid wards (956 patients present).
Covid Lombardia, the bulletin of 25 March in Milan and in the other provinces
The new cases by province:
Milan: 2,940 of which 1,338 in the city of Milan;
Bergamo: 510;
Brescia: 1,086;
Como: 535;
Cremona: 246;
Lecco: 271;
Praise: 135;
Mantua: 409;
Monza and Brianza: 820;
Pavia: 431;
Sondrio: 121;
Varese: 848.
