Covid, today’s news, a summit between the Government and the social partners for masks in the workplace
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, the updates today Wednesday 4 May. In yesterday’s bulletin 62,071 cases and 153 deaths but a sharp drop in tampons, especially in the South. Current positives and hospitalizations are down. Silvestri: “We will have mini-waves and sub-variants but it’s time for normality”. After the farewell to the green pass, discuss the masks. Today meeting between the Government and the social partners to update the anti-Covid rules in the workplace. Confcommercio: “We will ask for the use of the mask at least until June 15”
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
Sileri: Mental health neglected during the Covid pandemic
“Mental health is a pre-pandemic problem that has been overlooked.” This was stated by Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, speaking at the conference entitled ‘The prevention of states of discomfort and the promotion of psychological well-being in the Carabinieri: current events and perspectives’. “We are all focused on physical pain – continued Sileri – and often we do not think that there is also psychological pain, a form of disease even more serious than many other diseases we see every day”. The pandemic, according to the undersecretary, “on the one hand has accentuated the loneliness, due to the closures and lockdowns, on the other hand it has made diagnosis and prevention more difficult”.
Beijing closes 10% of metro stations to stem the spread of Covid
Beijing is closing about 10% of the stations in its vast subway system as an additional measure against the spread of the coronavirus. The metro authority said in a short message that the measure that provides for the closure of 40 stations, mostly in the center, was adopted as part of the outbreak control measures and would go into effect on Wednesday. No date has been given for the resumption of service. Beijing is on high alert for the spread of COVID-19, with restaurants and bars limited to takeaway food only, closed gyms and classes suspended indefinitely. City residents are required to undergo three tests during the week. Authorities aim to detect and isolate cases without imposing the kind of radical blockade seen in Shanghai and elsewhere in China
Vaccine against covid, in Italy 82% received the third dose
The doses of anti covid vaccine administered in Italy are 136,915,539, equal to 96.5% of those delivered, 141,900,602. The data is from the specific report of the Ministry of Health, updated at 6.16 today Wednesday 4 May. Specifically, 95,340,726 are Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,793 Moderna, 11,514,521 Vaxzevria, 6,726,093 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,469 Janssen, 1,023,000 Novavax. 39,366,413 people have received the third dose equal to 82.55% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose or booster who has completed the vaccination cycle for at least 4 months
Covid, in 7 days a net drop in tampons in the South
The number of swabs carried out in some regions of Southern Italy has dropped significantly. This is what emerges from the comparison with the data of a week ago. From the analysis on the tests carried out in the bulletin of last April 27, the data of the tampons recorded on May 3 are all in sharp decline: Campania, which made 39,995 in the last 24 hours, instead recorded 50,908 on April 27 last. Numbers also declining for Sicily (26,786; 34,358), Calabria (10,318; 13,692), Puglia (25,952; 37,593) and Sardinia (10,092; 14,621).
Masks of his workplaces, today a summit between the Government and the social partners
Those who work in places where the obligation to wear a mask has been extended until next June 15, will have to continue wearing it until that date. Therefore, those who work on public transport will have to continue to carry the Ffp2, as well as health workers and workers of cinemas, theaters, entertainment venues and indoor sports halls. In all other workplaces, however, from May the mask is only recommended but the force rules could change: Today, in fact, a summit will be held between the government and the social partners to reach an agreement on a new text that is better suited to this phase of the pandemic. Some like confcommercio ask to confirm the obligation of masks for all workers in contact with the public at least until June 15
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Wednesday May
There are 62,071 Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in yesterday’s bulletin, up from 18,896 the day before. The total number of infections reaches 16,586,268. On the last day i deaths 153 registered due to the virus for a total of 163,889. 411,047 swabs between molecular and antigenic tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 15.1% (-0.3%). The healed are 67,398 and the currently positive 1,199,960. This is the situation region by region:
- Lombardy: +9.590
- Veneto: +6.126
- Campania: +7.577
- Emilia Romagna: +2.354
- Lazio: +5.053
- Piedmont: +3.870
- Tuscany: +3.620
- Sicily: +4.615
- Puglia: +4.766
- Liguria: +1.638
- Brands: +2.017
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.169
- Abruzzo: +2.273
- Calabria: +2.284
- Umbria: +944
- PA Bolzano: +541
- Sardinia: 2.088
- PA Trento: +434
- Basilicata: +751
- Molise: +243
- Aosta Valley: +118
Strong drop in swabs, especially in the South. In the last 24 hours, 411,047 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate in Italy therefore stands at 15.1%. Current positives and hospitalizations are decreasing: -99 hospitalizations due to the virus are recorded, while those in the Silvestri intensive care units are -2: “We will have mini-waves and sub-variants but it is time for normality”. After the farewell to the green pass, discuss the masks. Today meeting between the Government and the social partners to update the anti-Covid rules in the workplace. Confcommercio: “We will ask for the use of the mask at least until June 15”