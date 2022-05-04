Covid, today’s news, a summit between the Government and the social partners for masks in the workplace

There are 62,071 Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in yesterday’s bulletin, up from 18,896 the day before. The total number of infections reaches 16,586,268. On the last day i deaths 153 registered due to the virus for a total of 163,889. 411,047 swabs between molecular and antigenic tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 15.1% (-0.3%). The healed are 67,398 and the currently positive 1,199,960. This is the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +9.590

Veneto: +6.126

Campania: +7.577

Emilia Romagna: +2.354

Lazio: +5.053

Piedmont: +3.870

Tuscany: +3.620

Sicily: +4.615

Puglia: +4.766

Liguria: +1.638

Brands: +2.017

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.169

Abruzzo: +2.273

Calabria: +2.284

Umbria: +944

PA Bolzano: +541

Sardinia: 2.088

PA Trento: +434

Basilicata: +751

Molise: +243

Aosta Valley: +118

Strong drop in swabs, especially in the South. In the last 24 hours, 411,047 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate in Italy therefore stands at 15.1%. Current positives and hospitalizations are decreasing: -99 hospitalizations due to the virus are recorded, while those in the Silvestri intensive care units are -2: “We will have mini-waves and sub-variants but it is time for normality”. After the farewell to the green pass, discuss the masks. Today meeting between the Government and the social partners to update the anti-Covid rules in the workplace. Confcommercio: “We will ask for the use of the mask at least until June 15”