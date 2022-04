Covid, today’s news, ISS monitoring: incidence and Rt index drop. Fourth dose of vaccine for all, Ema: Too soon

“The AIFA should meet on the fourth dose on April 12 to provide information. Today it is reasonable to think that we will proceed with the elderly, the over 80s: this is the understanding of the scientific community today”. So the undersecretary of health Andrea Costa on Radio too on Radio 1 Rai. “The EMA expressed itself and indicated to proceed for the older age groups. The Aifa will express itself in days and I believe it will be in line with the EMA indication and that is that at first we can proceed only for the elderly, there is talk of over 80 or over 70. The policy will follow the indications “, concluded Costa.