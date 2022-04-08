Covid, today’s news, ISS monitoring: incidence and Rt index drop. Fourth dose of vaccine for all, Ema: Too soon
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today Friday 8 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 69,596 cases and 149 deaths. Ema and Ecdc hold back on the fourth dose of vaccine for everyone: “Too soon”. Occupation of stable hospital wards and slows the growth of covid admissions. ECB President Christine Lagarde is also infected. Germany says no to compulsory covid vaccination for people over 60. For the WHO, the Omicron BA.2 variant represents over 90% of new infections in the world. In China, maximum alert and lockdown for millions of people.
Andreoni: “Nobody touches the obligation to wear a mask indoors”
“We must continue to use masks indoors, therefore in the office, at the theater, at the cinema, on public transport and even at school. I hope this measure will not be touched, which must also be maintained in May and perhaps beyond”. This was stated by Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), also in light of the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring data, released today.
Covid patients have a higher risk of blood clots up to 6 months after infection
South Tyrol, 555new cases and no deaths
Today’s bulletin of the South Tyrolean Health Authority states that there are 555 new cases (40 pcr and 515 antigenic) of Covid and no deaths. The situation in hospitals is stable with 47 beds occupied in normal wards and two in intensive care. 5,665 South Tyroleans are in quarantine, while 599 people have been declared cured.
Veneto, 6,928 new cases and 9 deaths
In Veneto, 6,928 new Covid cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours (compared to 7,605 yesterday). The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 1,542,387. There are 9 new victims of the pandemic. This was reported by the regional bulletin. The total count is thus updated to 14,243 deaths; the current positives are 79,901.
Fourth vaccine dose for over 80s, Costa: “Aifa will decide on April 12”
“The AIFA should meet on the fourth dose on April 12 to provide information. Today it is reasonable to think that we will proceed with the elderly, the over 80s: this is the understanding of the scientific community today”. So the undersecretary of health Andrea Costa on Radio too on Radio 1 Rai. “The EMA expressed itself and indicated to proceed for the older age groups. The Aifa will express itself in days and I believe it will be in line with the EMA indication and that is that at first we can proceed only for the elderly, there is talk of over 80 or over 70. The policy will follow the indications “, concluded Costa.
Costa: “No to the reintegration of teachers no vax, detrimental to children”
“Those who should teach respect for the rules to our children first should lead by example. We are 2 months from the end of the school year. For our children and our children, for whom the teacher is a reference figure I don’t think changing it to reinsert those who had been suspended, even from a pedagogical point of view, is a good thing “. To say the Undersecretary for Health Costa, on Radio Anch’Io. “There is this staff that is reinstated, fortunately they are small numbers, there has always been the problem of a shortage of staff: now we have a little more staff, let’s use them for other activities”.
Iss: “The employment rate of intensive care units stable at 4.7%”
Intensive care, Covid
Employment in the resuscitation wards is stable while ordinary hospitalizations are slightly increasing. According to the weekly monitoring data released by the ISS, “the employment rate in intensive care is stable at 4.7%” by comparing the two surveys of April 7 and March 31. The employment rate in medical areas at the national level rises to 15.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 7 April) against 15.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 31 March).
ISS monitoring: both incidence and Rt index drop
The incidence and transmissibility index Rt drop this week. The weekly incidence at national level is in fact equal to 776 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (01/04/2022 -07/04/2022) compared to 836 per 100,000 inhabitants last week (25 / 03/2022 -31/03/2022). In the period 16 – 29 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.15 (range 1.04 – 1.30), a decrease compared to the previous week (when it had reached the value of 1, 24) and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold even in the lower limit. This is evidenced by the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health.
Covid funds obtained by lying on the criminal record: a kidnapping in Varese
The Fiamme Gialle of Varese this morning carried out a preventive seizure decree aimed at confiscating an entrepreneur of
Somma Lombardo (Varese), issued by the investigating judge of Varese, for having unduly received a loan guaranteed by the state for companies in difficulty due to the pandemic. The owner of the construction company, with a conviction for self-laundering and a conviction for violation of the law on procurement behind him, to obtain the money he lied by falsely declaring his past legal troubles.
33.97% of children aged 5-11 completed the vaccination course
The doses of Covid 19 vaccine administered in Italy are 136,137,004, equal to 95.9% of the 141,899,889 delivered. It can be read in the specific report of the Ministry of Health updated at 06.17 today. Of these, 95,340,585 are Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,238 Moderna, 11,514,521 Vaxzevria, 6,726,089 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,456 Janssen, 1,023,000 Novavax. In the audience of the over 12s, 49,359,775 have received at least one dose, equal to 91.39% of the population, while the total of those who have received the additional / booster dose is 38,986,297, equal to 83.57%. In the 5-11 age group, children with at least one administration performed are 1,377,891, equal to 37.69% of the population, while the total vaccination cycle concerns 1,241,853 children equal to 33.97% of the population.
US Court of Appeals: “Legitimate vaccination obligation for federal workers”
A US appeals court upholds the validity of the Covid vaccine requirement for federal workers. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision reverses an earlier ruling by a Texas judge who blocked the Biden administration from implementing the warrant. The US media reported it.
The latest news on Coronavirus today, 8 April
The new cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday in Italy are 69,596, substantially stable compared to the previous day. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 15,109,539. There were 149 deaths from Covid for a total of 161,122. This is the situation region by region.
-
- Lombardy: +9368
- Veneto: +7605
- Campania: +7435
- Emilia Romagna: +4942
- Lazio: +7591
- Piedmont: +3330
- Tuscany: +4751
- Sicily: +4142
- Puglia: +5578
- Liguria: +1537
- Brands: +2.249
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1223
- Abruzzo: +2101
- Calabria: +2326
- Umbria: +1270
- PA Bolzano: +514
- Sardinia: +1780
- PA Trento: +489
- Basilicata: +822
- Molise: +464
- Aosta Valley: +79
A total of 496,341,342 cases of Covid have been detected in the world, while deaths are at least 6,170,701. The vaccine doses administered are 11,084,486,018, largely in high-income countries.