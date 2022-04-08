Covid, today’s news, ISS monitoring: incidence and Rt index drop. Fourth dose of vaccine for all, Ema: Too soon

The new cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday in Italy are 69,596, substantially stable compared to the previous day. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 15,109,539. There were 149 deaths from Covid for a total of 161,122. This is the situation region by region.

Lombardy: +9368 Veneto: +7605 Campania: +7435 Emilia Romagna: +4942 Lazio: +7591 Piedmont: +3330 Tuscany: +4751 Sicily: +4142 Puglia: +5578 Liguria: +1537 Brands: +2.249 Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1223 Abruzzo: +2101 Calabria: +2326 Umbria: +1270 PA Bolzano: +514 Sardinia: +1780 PA Trento: +489 Basilicata: +822 Molise: +464 Aosta Valley: +79



A total of 496,341,342 cases of Covid have been detected in the world, while deaths are at least 6,170,701. The vaccine doses administered are 11,084,486,018, largely in high-income countries.