Covid Toscana, data of 7 April: stable curve, the descent is expected. Hospitalizations are decreasing

Florence, 7 April 2022 – The new positives al Covid identified in Tuscany in the last 24 hours there are 4,751, with a slight percentage decrease on the first diagnoses compared to yesterday but in any case on very, very high levels: 63.8% of “net” positives, in general the positivity rate is 15.29%.

The swabs performed yesterday were 31,079, between rapid (24,317) and molecular (6,762). Meanwhile, the threshold of 9 million doses of vaccine administered in Tuscany: yesterday they were 8,836,458. New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The average age of 4,751 new positives today is approximately 42 years (19% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).

The healed yesterday with negative swabs are 4,015; they grow by 0.4% and reach 954,957 (94.1% of total cases).

Overall, 49,115 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (738 more than yesterday, plus 1.5%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 910 (14 less than yesterday, minus 1.5%), 41 in intensive care (2 less than yesterday, minus 4.7%).

Today there are 12 deaths: 5 men and 7 women with an average age of 84.4 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 2 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 3 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto.

9,598 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,029 in Florence, 807 in Prato, 864 in Pistoia, 627 in Massa Carrara, 900 in Lucca, 1,030 in Pisa, 701 in Livorno, 639 in Arezzo, 513 in Siena, 363 in Grosseto, 125 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

There are 284,926 total cases to date a Florence (1,186 more than yesterday), 71,323 a lawn (270 more), 81,839 a Pistoia (394 more), 48,819 a Massa Carrara (309 more), 106,997 a Lucca (524 more), 115,609 a Pisa (537 more), 88,545 a Livorno (476 more), 93,357 ad Arezzo (403 more), 69,622 a Siena (347 more), 52,988 a Grosseto (305 more).