Covid Toscana, the April 26 bulletin: few swabs, high positive rate

Florence, April 26, 2022 – Il bulletin of the Covid in Tuscany affected by the holidays: and so even yesterday, Liberation Day, few swabs were performed than usual, less than half, to be precise 8,117 compared to over twenty thousand pre-weekend days (and of these only 1,513 molecular , the rest, about 6,600, rapid tests). So the number of new ones must not be misled positive recorded in the last 24 hours: 1,203precisely less than half of last week’s trend.

But there is a fact that is not affected too much by the holidays (in part yes, but much less): that of badger net of positives, that is the prime diagnosis, which today are 74.8%, which means that more than seven out of ten people who took the first swab yesterday tested positive. One sign circulation viral still very high and consequently mask indoors e vaccination these are passwords that must not yet be abandoned. The “gross” rate of positivity is instead 14.8%.

New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The currently positive they are 50,185 today, -7.1% compared to yesterday.

There are 301,941 total cases to date a Florence (369 more than yesterday), 74,792 a Lawn (68 more), 87,037 a Pistoia (76 more), 52,913 a Mass Carrara (46 more), 113.742 a Lucca (163 more), 123,551 a Pisa (108 more), 95,450 a Livorno (93 more), 99,236 ad Arezzo (110 more), 75.184 a Siena (91 more), 57.174 a Grosseto (79 more).

Unfortunately today there is an increase in hospitalizations in hospitals of Tuscany, where there are 698 positive patients: 11 more patients, eight in non-intensive covid area (675 in total) and three in intensive care (23 in total). The three more patients in intensive care are “net”, that is to say that yesterday there were no deaths or discharges, but that the balance of three more is due to as many new entries.

The healed are 5,034: they grow by 0.5% and reach 1,021,578 (94.5% of total cases).

Today there are 16 deaths: 9 men and 7 women with an average age of 81.4 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 6 in Florence, 3 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Pisa, 2 outside Tuscany.

The average age of 1,203 new positives today is approximately 44 years (17% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).