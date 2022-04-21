Covid Toscana, the bulletin: 4,713 new cases, hospitalizations are down – Chronicle

Florence, 21 April 2022 – The bulletin Covid for the Tuscany of 21 April indicates 4,713 new positives recorded in the last 24 hours against 27,873 tests (between tampons molecular – 4,725 – and tests quick – 23,148). The positivity rate is 16.9%, in line with yesterday’s figure, while the net positive rate falls, even if it remains very high: over seven first diagnoses out of ten yesterday were positive, 73.8%, still better than yesterday’s 82.8% but still a very high figure that demonstrates how the virus is circulating even if, thanks to vaccinesthe situation in hospitals is largely under control.

New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. THE 4,213 are healed, they grow by 0.4% and reach 1,006,801 (94.4% of total cases).

People hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today there are a total of 744 (10 less than yesterday, less 1.3%), 25 in intensive care (2 more than yesterday, plus 8.7%).

The threshold of 9 million vaccines administered in Tuscany is approaching, even if the campaign for the fourth dose does not seem to be in gear, even if it is aimed at a very small audience.

There are 298,074 total cases to date a Florence (1,260 more than yesterday), 74,016 a Lawn (260 more), 85,846 a Pistoia (322 more), 52,107 a Massa Carrara (276 more), 112,215 a Lucca (506 more), 121,879 BC Pisa (568 more), 93,803 a Livorno (493 more), 97,961 ad Arezzo (414 more), 74,032 a Siena (358 more), 56,243 a Grosseto (256 more).

Today there are 19 deaths: 12 men and 7 women with an average age of 80.8 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 8 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Lucca, 4 in Livorno.

9,760 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,075 in Florence, 816 in Prato, 875 in Pistoia, 639 in Massa Carrara, 914 in Lucca, 1,050 in Pisa, 712 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 523 in Siena, 378 in Grosseto, 130 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

Overall, 49,426 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (491 more than yesterday, plus 1%).

The average age of 4,713 new positives today is approximately 44 years (18% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).