Covid Toscana, the bulletin of 8 March: the virus raises its head, data on the rise

Florence, 8 March 2022 – A bad signal from the data Covid of the last days: in Tuscany and not only (see the neighboring Umbria) the numbers rise again. The widespread (erroneous) feeling that the pandemic is over is disproved by the numbers: today they have been reported 3,840 new positives with a net rate of positives (therefore only first diagnoses, excluding second and subsequent control swabs) of 58.2%. It was since February 18 that the rate of positives had not reached such a high number: it means that almost six out of ten people who took a swab yesterday tested positive.. In absolute numbers, the figure is the worst for almost a month (11 February).

On the vaccine front, the doses administered are 8 million 711,510, just six thousand more than yesterday.

The gross rate of positivity is 12.2%. Yesterday 31,485 swabs were performed (6,425 molecular and just over 25,000 rapid).

On the front hospitalizations instead there is a slight decline: three fewer in the Covid area, 697 in total, while in intensive care the number is the same as yesterday (50) with six new entries compared to four resignations and two deaths.

The cases province by province

255,032 total cases to date a Florence (722 more than yesterday), 65,642 a lawn (127 more), 73,208 a Pistoia (255 more), 40,610 a Massa Carrara (219 more), 88,886 a Lucca (540 more), 100,347 a Pisa (367 more), 74,588 a Livorno (359 more), 79,203 ad Arezzo (489 more), 56,880 BC Siena (396 more), 42,480 a Grosseto (366 more).